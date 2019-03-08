8 Great Ways to Buy International REITs

An often overlooked asset class. Real estate investment trusts make it possible to reap all the benefits of owning property while adopting a hands-off approach. REITs frequently invest in U.S. properties, but these funds can…

Real estate investment trusts make it possible to reap all the benefits of owning property while adopting a hands-off approach. REITs frequently invest in U.S. properties, but these funds can offer an entry point to foreign real estate investment as well. International REITs concentrate on the best countries for investing, based on factors such as the current political and economic climate and the temperature of the native real estate market. These eight international REIT and REIT exchange-traded fund options are the best ones to consider when putting together a portfolio that includes foreign property.

Vanguard Global Ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (ticker: VNQI)

VNQI offers broad exposure across international REIT equity markets in more than 30 countries. The ETF invests in stocks in the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Property Index, with the largest regional concentrations focused on Europe, the Pacific and emerging markets. While the fund dipped in the second half of 2018, its three-year cumulative return is 9.8 percent and its trading price is up nearly 15 percent since early January. Jay Srivatsa, CEO of California-based Future Wealth, says this type of ETF may be attractive for a buy-and-hold approach. “As with most emerging market investments, VNQI has more volatility and as such, is more suitable for long-term investors looking for diversification and exposure outside of U.S. markets.”

iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS)

The best countries for foreign real estate investment may be the ones with an established track record, says Avi Sinai, principal of HM Capital in Los Angeles. “We always favor proven real estate markets when investing abroad and that’s why we recommend WPS,” Sinai says. WPS invests in international real estate stocks and REITs in developed countries, such as Germany, Japan and France, with 346 holdings total. The fund has a 10-year average annual return of 9.16 percent. “Developing nations offer more upside,” Sinai says, “But there’s also top-down risk from government intervention.”

Welltower (WELL)

WELL, formerly Health Care REIT, invests in senior housing facilities, assisted living facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and other health care facilities in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The stock price has seen some fluctuation in recent months, but experts lean toward a bullish stance, anticipating that pricing will even out as the company’s balance sheet improves. WELL may offer some certainty in terms of demand, as the need for memory care and senior living properties rise. But investors may have to accept some near-term risk to see a payoff with WELL in the long run.

WisdomTree Global Ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (DRW)

DRW tracks investment results for dividend-paying real estate companies in developing and emerging equity markets. DRW’s weighting strategy makes it an attractive choice for foreign real estate investment. “Weighting by yield makes a lot of sense in real estate investments,” says Kostya Etus, senior portfolio manager at CLS Investments in Omaha. “WisdomTree does just that with DRW, weighting in a way to maximize yield, which also tends to allocate more toward some of the more undervalued real estate companies.” Etus says DRW is unique in offering a dividend-weighted approach in international real estate, while offering a reasonable exposure to emerging markets and a low correlation to equities.

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate ETF (GQRE)

GQRE is an index fund that offers international REIT exposure by tracking the performance of the Northern Trust Global Quality Real Estate Index. “While GQRE is global in nature, meaning it invests in U.S. as well as international companies, it offers a unique smart beta screening, which sets it apart from the competition,” Etus says. This selection methodology makes it akin to an actively managed fund, “as it attempts to select the best companies within the global real estate sector, as well as attempting to avoid the ones that may be struggling.” GQRE’s core holdings span commercial and residential REITs, specialized REITs and diversified REITs.

Public Storage (PSA)

PSA is the largest self-storage REIT in the U.S. and it’s carving out an increasingly large market share in Canada and Europe. The REIT’s chief European holdings are represented by Shurgard Self Storage and while the self-storage market overseas is relatively small, there’s room for expansion. In recent years, PSA has been taking advantage of opportunities for growth, bolstered by a strong balance sheet. The current dividend yield is 3.7 percent and like its self-storage cohorts, this REIT tends to be low volatility. Experts say that if demand for self-storage maintains a steady pace, PSA should continue to appeal to international real estate investors in the future.

Prologis (PLD)

PLD is an industrial REIT that focuses on supply chain logistics in high-growth markets. It has a global real estate footprint in nearly 20 countries, including the U.S., but Europe represents its second largest market. Sam Adams, CEO and co-founder of Vert Asset Management in Sausalito, says PLD is leveraging the e-commerce trend to its advantage, “taking the Japanese convention of placing distribution warehouses in urban areas in the U.S.” That’s allowed PLD to operate more efficiently, while enhancing sustainability. Amazon.com (AMZN) is PLD’s largest tenant, which might get the attention of investors seeking opportunities to ride the e-commerce wave.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

RWO tracks the performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index, offering exposure to publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging markets. The U.S. claims the largest weighting share of assets, but Japan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and France also have a presence. Industrial and office space accounts for the largest share of holdings by sector, followed by retail, residential and real estate operating companies. RWO is a strong performer, with a 10-year annualized return of 15.06 percent. A 0.5 percent expense ratio makes it a bit more expensive compared with other global REITs and REIT ETFs, but that may be outweighed by the consistency of its returns.

