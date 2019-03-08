8 Great Tips to Shield Your Portfolio From Volatility

Impose safeguards for a smoother ride. Sometimes it feels like the market is on a wild ride. The Dow Jones industrial average might be down 500 points one day and up 300 the next. Additionally,…

Sometimes it feels like the market is on a wild ride. The Dow Jones industrial average might be down 500 points one day and up 300 the next. Additionally, some experts are predicting that we’re due for a major market event sometime soon. This long-running bull market won’t last forever — at least that’s what some analysts point out. If you’re worried about what might be next and concerned about protecting your portfolio during a volatile market, here are some strategies you can use.

Create an investing plan.

Just the act of having an investing plan can help you stay the course during a volatile market. It’s common to look at the stock market turmoil of 2008 to 2010 and point out that some people saw half their 401(k)s wiped out. However, if those folks hadn’t sold their stocks at a low point, they would have seen tremendous gains in the following years. An investing plan can give you a bit of stability and provide you with peace of mind as you face a downturn. While you might have to sell some assets, a good plan will keep you from selling everything at the worst possible time.

Use the bucket strategy.

Another way to set up a portfolio protection plan is to use short-, medium- and long-term buckets. If it’s money you know you’ll need within the next three to five years, keep it in cash. For medium-term needs, five to seven years, consider a mix of bonds and certain dividend stocks. In the long-term bucket — money you won’t need for at least seven to 10 years — stocks can be an option. With a bucket strategy, you approach selling in an orderly fashion, allowing a good portion of your portfolio to recover from a market event, even while allowing you access to funds as needed.

Consider principal and inflation-protected securities.

Adding securities that come with certain protections can also help you stabilize your investment portfolio during a volatile market. Some securities, like the Treasury’s inflation-protect securities or those that guarantee a return of principal, can at least provide peace of mind. You might not see a lot of growth, and you might not want to make these types of investments a major part of your portfolio, but they can add a certain level of protection against market vagaries.

Invest in non-correlating assets.

Sometimes, it’s not enough to use the traditional definition of diversity with a mix of stocks and bonds. There are situations in which everything falls — and stocks and bonds can be interestingly correlated. Adding some non-correlating assets to your portfolio might provide a degree of protection when market volatility threatens. It’s common to add some diversity, including exposure to real estate, cryptocurrencies, precious metals, commodities, tax liens and other assets that might be considered non-traditional. However, it’s important to carefully consider portfolio construction. Some experts recommend that you limit the total amount of non-correlated assets to 15 to 20 percent of your portfolio.

Seek dividend-paying securities.

When markets are volatile, dividend-paying securities often continue paying out. You might not see huge gains, but you still see cash flow into your portfolio. Dividend stocks and real estate investment trusts can continue to provide you with value, even when the market falls. There are dividend aristocrats that have continued to increase their payouts each year — including years when the stock market has faltered. Additionally, REITs still pay dividends as long as they continue to receive income. Even if the capital appreciation has come to a halt, dividends might still be paid, making these types of investments a potential portfolio stabilizer.

Options are an option.

If you know how to use options, it’s possible to include them in your investing plan as a hedge against volatility. Things can get complicated, though, depending on the type of options strategy you use, so it’s important to understand what you’re doing and use options carefully. One popular strategy, though, is to use put options. You purchase the right to sell a stock at a certain price within a set time period, so if the stock drops, the profit you receive can offset the price drop. There are other ways to use options to hedge against volatility, and understanding them can help you in the long run.

Play the VIX.

Some investors like the idea of playing the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, which measures market volatility. The VIX uses call and put options on the S&P 500 to estimate volatility of the index. As volatility rises, the VIX gains. You can use futures contracts or VIX-related ETNs or ETFs to take advantage of market volatility to lock in some gains when things become unsettled. However, it’s important to understand how the VIX works before you invest, and make sure you’re careful about how much of your portfolio is devoted to these types of assets.

Turn off the TV.

Perhaps one of the best things you can do to protect your portfolio is to stop watching financial media and stock market shows. It’s easy to get caught up in panic when the noise ratchets up the fear level and you feel like you have to sell — even if it doesn’t mesh with your plan. Rather than pay attention to the noise, consider the strategies you’ve used to protect your portfolio and focus on ways you can get through the volatility and the downturn with most of your assets intact and ready to grow through the coming recovery.

