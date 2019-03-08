8 Emerging Markets Funds to Buy and Hold

Consider adding foreign shares to your portfolio. Emerging markets are off to a solid start in 2019, with the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index up 7 percent year-to-date, rebounding from 2018’s sell-off. Even with the…

Consider adding foreign shares to your portfolio.

Emerging markets are off to a solid start in 2019, with the benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index up 7 percent year-to-date, rebounding from 2018’s sell-off. Even with the rise, market analysts say emerging markets remain cheap compared to the U.S. And given many investors have little exposure to these growing regions, now might be a good time to add core emerging markets mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Here are eight emerging markets funds to consider for the buy-and-hold investor.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (ticker: VWO)

Rich Golinski, chief investment officer at Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough, a California-based wealth management firm, says the firm prefers low-cost emerging-market funds with broad geographic diversification. An individual country’s local politics and economics can be volatile, which may cause its stock market to swing. Investing in a broadly diversified fund can moderate some of that volatility. One example of a diversified ETF is VWO, which has exposure to countries like China, Brazil and South Africa. By having many different countries and geographies, it helps to smooth out the return as countries might offset each other. Investors pay a low expense ratio of just 0.12 percent, or $12 a year on each $10,000 invested.

ICON Emerging Markets Fund (ICARX)

Greg Oray, president of Oray King Wealth Advisors, says he likes the stock-picking methodology of ICARX’s team. The fund is heavily weighted to Chinese and Russian firms, with 60 percent of the fund in financials and energy. Oray says the mutual fund’s team has a value-based philosophy, looking for stocks trading under their intrinsic value, which helps reduce volatility. He also says the fund has a good turnover ratio, meaning managers will sell stocks that have risen sharply in value and use that money to seek other undervalued stocks. ICARX’s return year-to-date is a healthy 8.8 percent.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets (EMGF)

Chuck Self, chief investment officer at iSectors, an ETF investment strategy firm, picks EMGF. The ETFs holds high-quality, high-value and high-momentum emerging-markets stocks that are also a smaller size. These strategic factors are known to eventually lead to strong performance over time, Self says. It also keeps sector, geographic and risk exposure in line with its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Diversified Multiple-Factor Index. “It is one of the few multifactor ETFs we own due to its proven ability to outperform index ETFs in its class,” he says.

ProShares MSCI EM Dividend Growers (EMDV)

EMDV is a dividend-paying ETF, and Self says it is a low-volatility, high-quality way to invest in emerging markets. EMDV holds companies that have paid and increased dividends for at least seven consecutive years. The fund’s holdings are equally weighted, which prevents any one company from dominating the fund. Most of the companies are in China, South Africa and India, among the more-mature emerging market countries, he says, and that decreases volatility. EMDV pays a 2.8 percent dividend, and since inception in 2016 it is is up 13.2 percent.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth (DGRE)

Oray says DGRE is one of the older emerging-market funds which gives it a track record, and pays a nice dividend of 2.9 percent. He likes that DGRE’s holdings are equally weighted. The fund uses a quantitative model to pick growth companies of any size which also have sustainable dividends. “I look for companies that have strong cash flow and year-over-year earnings growth,” he says. The fund has a lower expense ratio than most emerging-market funds, another plus, he says. DGRE’s expense ratio is relatively inexpensive at 0.32 percent.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend (DGS)

For portfolio diversification in small-cap stocks, Self picks DGS. This fund holds liquid small-cap emerging-market companies that pay dividends. The fund is weighted by the relative dividends each company pays. “This results in a lower-risk portfolio in a high-risk asset class,” Self says. Also, it increases the sector diversification such that currently, no sector comprises more than 20.2 percent of the portfolio. The fund leans heavily on some bigger emerging markets like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Brazil.

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM)

Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO of True Contrarian Investments, says for investors looking to add frontier markets, which are countries that have not reached emerging-markets status, he recommends FM. This is a broad-based fund consisting of frontier-market equities, such as those in Morocco, Bangladesh and Argentina. Kaplan says the fund is a good value now, noting it is significantly lower than its January 2018 high. “It will likely progressively rebound especially when the U.S. dollar is declining as it is likely to do for the next year or so,” he says. The fees for FM are a bit higher than a typical ETF at 0.81 percent.

iShares JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

Kaplan picks LEMB as a top emerging-market bond fund. It holds investment-grade, fixed-rate, government bonds in emerging markets with maturity of 13 months or greater, denominated in local currencies. For diversification, LEMB’s index has 15 percent cap and 4.5 percent floor on country exposure. Kaplan says the fund has holdings from governments including Brazil, Malaysia, Mexico and Indonesia. These sovereign bonds are “almost as safe as U.S. Treasurys and pay more than twice as much in yields,” he says. The biggest risk is currency conversion, he adds.

Investing in emerging markets

To recap, here are eight emerging markets funds to buy and hold:

— Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

— ICON Emerging Markets Fund (ICARX)

— Shares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets (EMGF)

— ProShares MSCI EM Dividend Growers (EMDV)

— WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth (DGRE)

— WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend (DGS)

— iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM)

— iShares JP Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

More from U.S. News

7 Best Corporate Bonds to Buy and Hold for 2019

7 Retail Stocks That Investors Love to Buy and Hold

Buy and Hold: Be an Investing Expert Like Warren Buffett

8 Emerging Markets Funds to Buy and Hold originally appeared on usnews.com