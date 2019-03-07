7 Ways to Retool Your Retirement

None of us had the perfect career, the perfect family or the perfect life. Why should retirement be any different? You will face problems and issues that limit your ability to enjoy retirement. Instead of…

None of us had the perfect career, the perfect family or the perfect life. Why should retirement be any different? You will face problems and issues that limit your ability to enjoy retirement. Instead of focusing on the bad things, you will need to shift your thoughts and energies to the people and activities that bring you a sense of satisfaction and hope for the future. Here are seven tips to improve your retirement:

Manage Expectations

The media, along with our own fantasies, push us to envision an ideal retirement basking in the sun on tropical beaches, wandering over pristine golf courses and volunteering to help appreciative people who need our assistance. There’s nothing wrong with this dream, but it can dampen the satisfaction you get from real life. When something doesn’t measure up to your expectations, you might become frustrated and disappointed. So instead of falling for the perfect retirement dream — one often created by someone else — focus instead on creating your own version of retirement that has meaning for you.

Accept The Things You Cannot Control

Most people end up making compromises and adjustments as they get older. Sometimes your happiness depends on whether you fight those changes or accept them as a part of life you cannot control. You can’t change the weather or Wall Street, but you can choose where you live and how much of your retirement savings to risk in the stock market. You can’t change your genes or fix much about your physical appearance, but you can adjust the way you feel about yourself.

Hold No Regrets

By the time you’ve retired you have probably experienced some failure, loss or heartbreak. But the ghosts of past problems will haunt you only if you let them. There’s no point in revisiting old wounds or keeping old grudges alive. Remember that the best revenge is living well. So find a new friend, a new partner or a new purpose, and leave the past behind where it belongs.

Focus On Others

As you age, you might shift your attention from your own needs to the needs of others. Retirement is a stage of life when many people are able to focus on family and what they can do for the next generation. You may spend more time with relatives or friends who need your emotional or financial support, and this refocusing can give new meaning to your life, as you take satisfaction in what you can hand down to your children and grandchildren.

Face Up to Issues

It’s easy to ignore your own health when you’re working, raising a family and paying bills. But retirement is a time to reckon with all the things you’ve been ignoring for years. So whether you’ve been putting off a health checkup, ignoring the signs of stress or taking your relationships for granted, now you need to get back on schedule. Retirement is an opportunity to pivot toward taking care of long-neglected needs, such as exercise, eating healthy, getting plenty of sleep and finally having heart-to-heart discussions with loved ones.

Appreciate The Small Things

Maybe you don’t have the financial resources or the physical stamina to fly to Peru and hike up to Machu Picchu. That doesn’t mean you can’t take a walk in your community park, visit a museum in a nearby city (by riding public transportation free to senior citizens) or plant a garden in the backyard. After you retire, the symbols of success often mean less than small personal pleasures. You no longer worry about what your colleagues and competitors think. You care about the smile of a grandchild.

Find Motivation in Your Limitations

Some people step gingerly into retirement, worried that they are becoming irrelevant and facing a limited future. Instead of lamenting what you’ve lost, you need to make the most of what you have and the time you have left. Let your limitations motivate you to get out and do the things on your bucket list, because if you don’t do something now, you may never do it. This realization may also ease your worries about spending too much money. After all, if your active years are limited, then what are you saving for? So take that dream vacation to Australia, or get the whole family together to create a memory that will last forever.

Tom Sightings is the author of “You Only Retire Once” and blogs at Sightings at 60.

