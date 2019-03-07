7 Things to Know About the Lyft IPO

Ride-sharing hits Wall Street. Investors will finally get their crack at the first publicly traded ride-sharing company this week when Lyft (ticker: LYFT) has its initial public offering on March 29. Lyft plans to offer…

Investors will finally get their crack at the first publicly traded ride-sharing company this week when Lyft (ticker: LYFT) has its initial public offering on March 29. Lyft plans to offer 30.77 million shares of stock at a price between $62 and $68 per share, roughly 11.3 percent of the company’s total outstanding shares. As of Lyft’s last fundraising round, the company was valued at $15 billion, but analysts estimate that value has now grown to between $20 billion and $25 billion. Before investors rush in to scoop up Lyft shares, here are seven things they need to know.

Lyft is growing rapidly.

Lyft reported $1.1 billion in revenue in 2017, up 220 percent. Revenue grew by another 100 percent in 2018 to $2.2 billion. D.A. Davidson projects revenue growth will continue to slow to 56 percent in 2019 and 30 percent in 2020, but those growth numbers are still impressive for a company of Lyft’s size. Lyft has said it only reports revenue on a net basis, meaning money paid to Lyft drivers is not included in the total. Critics have said reporting net revenue will make it difficult for investors to determine how much drivers are being paid.

Lyft is gaining market share.

Lyft may be the only public ride-sharing company, but it won’t be for long. The company’s much larger competitor Uber is expected to have its IPO within weeks. Uber is the market share leader and was valued at around $120 billion as of last year. However, Lyft has reportedly been chipping away at Uber’s dominant U.S. market share. Lyft had just 22 percent share of the market in 2017, but D.A. Davidson estimates that share has now grown to 39 percent. Analyst Tom White says Lyft has been marketing its company as a socially responsible alternative to Uber.

Lyft is not profitable yet.

One troubling trend for Lyft investors is its mounting losses. The more revenue Lyft generates, the deeper into the red its earnings numbers have gotten. Net losses ticked higher from $683 million in 2016 to $687 million in 2017 before jumping to $911 million in 2018. White says those losses will continue to widen to $1.2 billion in 2019 and 2020. At some point, Lyft will need to prove to investors that it has a viable, profitable business model that can operate at reasonable margins. Investors will likely be waiting on Lyft’s first profit for at least several years.

Lyft will have multiple share classes.

Lyft will join Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and other public tech companies with dual-class stock listings. By taking advantage of dual-class voting rights, Lyft founders Logan Green and John Zimmer will be able to maintain control of the company even though they own less than 10 percent of shares. Zimmer and Green’s shares each represent 20 votes, whereas the IPO shares will only represent one vote each. Dual-class listings take the power out of the hands of public shareholders, providing access to public market capital while limiting shareholders’ influence on company decisions.

Big-name IPOs have struggled.

There will be plenty of excitement on Wall Street when Lyft hits the market, but investors may be better off waiting to buy the stock after the enthusiasm has died down. Historically, big-name tech IPOs have stumbled out of the gate on the public market. Eight of the 10 largest tech IPOs in history endured losses of between 25 percent and 71 percent in the year following their first day of trading. The most recent high-profile victim of overenthusiastic IPO investors is Snapchat owner Snap (SNAP). Shap’s 2017 IPO price was $17 per share, but the stock currently trades at less than $11.

Lyft stock already has a ‘buy’ rating.

Despite the risks and big losses, Lyft has already gotten the attention of Wall Street analysts. D.A. Davidson was the first firm to give Lyft investors the green light with a “buy” rating on the stock. White says that no matter where Lyft’s IPO prices in the $62 to $68 range this week, shares will have upside to $75 within a year. Despite uncertainty about a timeline for profitability, White says Lyft’s combination of impressive revenue growth, market share gains, reasonable valuation and positioning in the booming ride-sharing market will make the stock a long-term winner for early investors.

There is major demand for Lyft stock.

There is plenty of demand for Lyft shares. The Lyft IPO was reportedly oversubscribed on just the second day of the company’s investor road show, according to Reuters. The sources did not indicate the extent of the oversubscription. Strong IPO demand could mean the high end of the $62 to $68 price range is in play, and it could also mean the stock will get off to a strong start on Friday. Still, IPO oversubscription is relatively common, and it’s no guarantee the stock will be a winner. Snap’s IPO was reportedly oversubscribed by 10 times the supply of shares.

