7 Strategies for Investing Late in a Bull Market

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the March 2009 stock market bottom. While there are few signs that the next bear market is imminent, there are a growing number of indications that the bull market is maturing. U.S. economic growth is slowing and analysts are expecting corporate earnings to be nearly flat in the first half of 2019. There’s still money to be made investing, but the strategies that have worked for the past decade may no longer be the best approach. Wells Fargo recently recommended the following seven ways investors can tame the aging bull.

Go international.

One common mistake concerned investors make during the late stages of a bull market is leaving money on the table by exiting stocks. Analyst Peter Donisanu says late-stage bull market investors should diversify internationally. “We believe international markets may not be as far along in their economic and stock market cycles as the U.S. is,” Donisanu wrote last year. Specifically, Wells Fargo said the economic growth cycles in Europe and Japan have lagged the beginning of the U.S. cycle by as much as five years and could continue to rally even if the U.S. market stalls.

Focus on cyclicals.

A small subset of the stock market has historically thrived in the late stages of bull markets. The financial and consumer discretionary sectors both tend to outperform the broader market. Banks benefit from higher interest rates, and consumer discretionary stocks perform best when disposable income levels are high. Dinisanu says investors should be mindful of strong inflation near the tail end of an expansion period. During these inflationary stretches, materials stocks and other inflation-hedged stocks typically outperform. Finally, once the bear market begins, defensive sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, energy and health care tend to weather the storm best.

Be more active.

For a decade now, making consistent returns in the stock market has been as simple as buying a low-cost S&P 500 index fund and watching your investment grow. During the late stages of a bull market, long-term investors must reassess their investment time horizon and determine whether or not they are willing to ride out a potentially steep market downturn. If not, Dinisanu says now is the time to start consider being more active in your portfolio management. A blend of core passive holdings and actively managed investments may be the best approach for many investors.

Invest like a hedge fund.

Hedge funds have lagged the market throughout most of the past decade, but they historically outshine the S&P 500 during down markets. During a bear market, it’s all about playing defense. Since 1990, the average down quarter for the S&P 500 resulted in a 3.5 percent drop by the index. During those same quarters, hedge funds generated an average negative return of only 0.6 percent. Hedge funds are typically reserved for millionaire accredited investors, but exchange-traded funds like the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (ticker: QAI) implement the same strategies that hedge funds have historically used.

Take inventory.

Dinisanu says now is the time investors should be asking themselves some serious questions about their investment time horizon, their risk tolerance and their current financial situation. Take inventory of your portfolio and your asset allocation and remember how those assets performed during the recession of 2008. Imagine how those assets would perform if the stock market fell 20 percent or more over the next 12 months, and consider how you’d stand in one year. If you aren’t satisfied with that scenario as a part of your long-term financial plan, now is the time to make changes.

Rebalance your portfolio.

It’s generally a good idea to rebalance your portfolio regularly regardless of the market cycle. However, if you have gotten sloppy with staying on top of your investments over the past few years, you may be exposed to more risk than you realize. Strong performance from certain stock market sectors coupled with a weak commodity market may have shifted the balance of your portfolio dramatically. Disinanu says investors should make sure their portfolio is balanced in a manner that reflects their longer-term financial targets, including an appropriate allocation to stocks, fixed income and real assets.

Look for opportunities.

If you’ve been looking to add to certain positions or take a new stake in a pricey stock, be prepared. Late stages of a bull market are often extremely volatile. Even buyers that intend to buy and hold for the long term can be patient and wait for opportunities to strike on market dips. Be prepared to enter or add to your positions in stages as stock prices fall. Have a watchlist of stocks you want to buy for the long term ready to go so that you’re poised to confidently pull the trigger when the opportunity arises.

