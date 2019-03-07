7 Reasons the Bull Market Rages On

The market could see more all-time highs. March marked the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 bottom for the S&P 500 index. Stocks have come a long way since the S&P 500 touched 666 on March…

March marked the 10-year anniversary of the 2009 bottom for the S&P 500 index. Stocks have come a long way since the S&P 500 touched 666 on March 9, 2009. However, just because the S&P 500 has more than quadrupled in the past decade doesn’t mean stock prices won’t go even higher. Despite growing concerns about slowing global growth, an ongoing trade war with China and a U.S. economy approaching full capacity, LPL Financial senior investment strategist John Lynch recently discussed seven reasons the S&P 500 is likely headed to new all-time highs.

It’s the longest, but not the strongest bull market.

At more than 120 months in duration, the current bull market is the longest-lasting bull market in U.S. history. It’s natural for investors to start asking themselves just how much longer the party can last. However, while the current bull market has the longest duration, its overall 314 percent gain is nowhere near the 417 percent bull market gain during the 1990s. In fact, on two separate occasions during the current bull market (October 2011 and December 2018) the S&P breached bear market territory in intraday trading only to narrowly avoid closing there thanks to a late-day rally.

There are large short positions.

Lynch also says several contrarian indicators suggest the market is not yet near a top. First, the recent outstanding short position in the S&P 500 index is larger than it has been at any time since November 2016, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Market tops are generally accompanied by peaks in investor sentiment, yet a massive number of traders are currently betting on the market to decline. The higher the market goes, the more pressure these short sellers have on them to close out their positions by buying into the market, driving prices even higher.

There’s money on the sidelines.

Incredibly, even with the stock market near all-time highs and interest rates stagnating at historically low levels, investors have a ton of cash in their pockets with nothing to buy. A recent Bank of America report found that investors with more than $500 billion in aggregate assets have their lowest exposure to equities since 2016. Investors anticipating several 2019 interest rate hikes just a few months ago are now looking at a growing possibility that rates could actually fall this year. Lynch says about $30 billion in cash has been pulled out of global mutual funds so far in 2019.

Analysts remain skeptical.

Wall Street analysts are historically overwhelmingly bullish when it comes to their stock coverage. However, since the fourth-quarter 2018 market jitters began in October, a wave of analyst downgrades has indicated that investors aren’t the only ones with a healthy level of skepticism. According to Bloomberg, 6 percent of all recent analyst stock ratings were “sell” ratings, the highest percentage of bearish ratings in more than two years. According to FactSet, the total number of Wall Street “buy” ratings has decreased by 3.2 percent since December 31, while the number of “sell” ratings has risen by 15.7 percent.

Valuations are attractive.

While stock prices have been on the rise, a booming economy means earnings have been keeping pace. In fact, the late 2018 stock market hiccup coupled with strong fourth-quarter earnings growth has pushed the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio down to about 16.3, slightly below its five-year average of 16.4. The market’s forward P/E is higher than its 10-year average of 14.7, but Lynch says stock valuations are still attractive relative to bonds in a stagnant interest rate environment. The financial sector has the lowest forward P/E ratio of any sector at just 11.6.

Earnings expectations are low.

In 2018, S&P 500 companies reported roughly 20 percent EPS growth and 9 percent revenue growth. Looking ahead to the first half of 2019, expectations are much lower. According to FactSet, analysts expect first-quarter EPS to decline by an average of 3.6 percent and second quarter EPS to rise by just 0.1 percent. Wall Street is also expecting revenue growth of less than 5 percent for each quarter of 2019, bottoming at 4.4 percent growth in the third quarter. Lynch says the 2019 earnings bar is extremely low and companies could easily surprise to the upside.

Market breadth is bullish.

Finally, Lynch says he likes the S&P 500’s advance/decline ratio (A/D). A/D is a metric that represents the ratio of stocks in an index that trade higher to stocks that trade lower in a given day. Lynch says a high A/D is a sign that a market rally had a wide breadth and is not relying on a handful of stocks to carry it. The A/D for the S&P 500 has recently been making new highs, indicating buyers are not just focusing on a few hot stocks and are instead buying across the board.

