7 Online Retail Stocks Customers Love

Profit from these retail stocks. Global online retail sales exploded from $1.3 trillion in 2014 to $2.8 trillion in 2018, according to eMarketer. Those sales are expected to continue to expand to $4.9 trillion by…

Profit from these retail stocks.

Global online retail sales exploded from $1.3 trillion in 2014 to $2.8 trillion in 2018, according to eMarketer. Those sales are expected to continue to expand to $4.9 trillion by 2021, creating a massive secular growth opportunity for opportunistic companies and investors. However, the lion’s share of the new online retail sales market will go to the companies that provide the best experience for shoppers. ASCI recently released a customer satisfaction report that incorporated data from more than 300,000 shoppers around the world. Here are the seven online retail stocks with the highest customer satisfaction scores.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (ticker: COST)

Costco may not be the market share leader in online sales, but it is keeping its customers the most satisfied. Costco scored an 83 on ASCI’s 100-point scale of customer satisfaction, higher than any other retailer. Earlier this month, Costco reported an impressive 25 percent holiday-quarter online sales growth. Despite investing heavily in e-commerce, Costco’s overall earnings picture hasn’t seemed to suffer. In the past three years, Costco earnings are up 47 percent, and its overall adjusted same-store sales growth of 6.7 percent last quarter suggests its brick-and-mortar business is doing just fine as well.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

It’s no surprise that the global market share leader in online sales is also a leader in customer satisfaction. Amazon scored a customer satisfaction rating of 82, narrowly missing Costco’s top score. While AMZN stock investors are happy to see the platform is near the top of the list, there is a caveat. Amazon’s customer satisfaction rating dropped 4 percent compared to a year ago. Online retail customer satisfaction was down 2.4 percent across the board in the past year, but Amazon’s satisfaction rate decline was much larger than its peer group.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy stock has been on fire in the last year, surging more than 150 percent. Given the company’s performance, it’s no surprise its customers are satisfied with their experience. Etsy scored an 81 satisfaction rating for 2018. Etsy seems to be carrying that momentum into 2019 as well. In the most recent quarter, Etsy reported huge earnings and revenue beats and said gross merchandise sales were up 20.4 percent in 2018. In the holiday quarter, revenue was up 46.8 percent, gross profit was up 55.3 percent and active buyers were up 18.2 percent.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS)

Kohl’s has been successfully navigating the digital waters for years and it is keeping its customers happy with a satisfaction score of 81. Kohl’s has leveraged its physical stores to roll out options for online shoppers to either pick up purchases at a store or have them shipped directly. In addition, Kohl’s partnered with Amazon to offer in-store Amazon returns and add Amazon smart-home boutiques in a handful of stores. As a result of Kohl’s aggressive push to adapt its business in the digital world, KSS stock has kept pace with the overall market over the past three years.

Nike (NKE)

Nike has been one of the big winners from a shift toward direct-to-consumer sales in the apparel space. In the most recent quarter, Nike reported impressive 41 percent growth in online sales, including 30 percent growth in the North American market. Nike also said Singles Day sales in China were up 40 percent. Direct-to-consumer sales were up 14 percent and now account for about 28 percent of total Nike brand revenue. Online sales seem to be working wonders for Nike’s margins as well. Nike scored an 81 on the online customer satisfaction scale.

J.W. Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom hasn’t has as much success in transitioning to the digital world as Kohl’s, but it’s not because customers are unhappy. Nordstrom scored an 81 on the online customer satisfaction scale. Online sales were up 18 percent in the holiday quarter and now account for about 36 percent of total revenue. Nordstrom has also said its Nordstrom Local customer service hub testing in targeted markets has resulted in large market share gains by improving delivery times and e-commerce functionality. Unfortunately, Nordstrom reported just 1.3 percent same-store sales growth for the November-December holiday sales period.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple is not a typical retailer. But Apple is one of only four companies (Amazon, eBay, Walmart) projected to log more than $20 billion in online sales in 2019, according to eMarketer. Apple’s online sales were up 16.3 percent in 2018, and Apple accounts for 3.8 percent of all retail e-commerce sales. It’s not surprising to see Apple on the list of most satisfied customers, scoring 80 on the satisfaction scale. Apple has one of the most loyal customer bases in the world. Apple is expected to grow e-commerce sales by another 15.1 percent in 2019.

Customers love these online retail companies.

Here are the seven online retail stocks have the highest customer satisfaction scores in an ASCI report:

— Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

— Amazon.com (AMZN)

— Etsy (ETSY)

— Kohl’s Corp. (KSS)

— Nike (NKE)

— J.W. Nordstrom (JWN)

— Apple (AAPL)

More from U.S. News

7 of the Best 5-Star ETFs to Buy

Buy, Sell or Hold? Analysts Call 13 Marijuana Stocks

8 Great Ways to Buy International REITs

7 Online Retail Stocks Customers Love originally appeared on usnews.com