7 Largest CEFs to Buy Now for Income

When investors think of building an income portfolio, they normally gravitate to two choices: stocks and bonds. However, there are lesser-known investments that can offer significant yield, and help diversify your overall risk profile. One such income investing tool is the closed-end fund. These investments are a pooled group of assets that offer built-in diversification. However, unlike mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that create and redeem shares based on investor demand, closed-end funds have a fixed supply of shares that trade on the open market. Closed-end funds have a unique structure with some quirks, but this asset class is certainly worth exploring. Here are the seven of the biggest closed-end funds.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (ticker: NZF)

Many income investors understand the appeal of municipal bonds. These loans to cities and states offer a higher yield than U.S. Treasury bonds because they aren’t as solid, but having the power to raise taxes to balance a budget makes it incredibly unlikely local governments won’t make good on their borrowing. This Nuveen fund targets local government bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax — a great way to keep more of the profits in your pockets. The fund is actively managed and can invest up to half of the portfolio in junk bonds that have higher yield but higher risk.

Current market cap: $2.1 billion

Current yield: 5.5 percent

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)

Another fund designed to avoid some of the taxation problems inherent with investing, EXG is focused on stocks instead of bonds. This Eaton Vance offering holds a diversified portfolio across U.S. and foreign dividend stocks. At present, top holdings include U.S. tech giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as well as the U.K.’s Melrose Industries (MLSPF). The fund doesn’t just buy and sell based on a dividend screening system, however, and “seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders” to maximize your return. To supercharge the income potential, this fund also dabbles in options trading to deliver even more yield.

Current market cap: $2.4 billion

Current yield: 9.3 percent

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Another Nuveen municipal bond fund, NAD also has an eye toward tax-efficient investing, but can only hold up to a third or so of its fund in junk bonds. What makes NAD really different is the fund trades for a roughly 10 percent discount to its fair value. In theory, a closed-end fund has a fixed number of shares and should see its price rise and fall in lockstep with the underlying assets. Except, some investors are willing to pay a premium for hot stocks and others discount struggling companies. Currently, NAD is being undervalued. Consider buying this fund if you want a bargain income buy.

Current market cap: $2.7 billion

Current yield: 4.8 percent

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)

A subtle but important twist, NVG acknowledges the vagaries of the alternative minimum tax. This is a supplemental income tax that the U.S. applies to individuals to create a certain tax floor that cannot be lowered thanks to exemptions or special circumstances. It’s hard enough to find a way to reduce your tax burden without running into the wall of the AMT. But this fund has been managing its income-oriented portfolio of municipal bonds with an eye to this unique challenge since its inception date of 2002.

Current market cap: $3 billion

Current yield: 5.3 percent

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

While the 2008 financial crisis soured many investors on mortgage debt, the gurus at Pimco have a long history of using this area to generate big yield and consistent returns. The PCI fund invests in federal backed “agency” mortgages through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but also can invest at least 25 percent of the portfolio in nonagency mortgage-related securities. There is risk — particularly if the housing market rolls over again. However, with the housing rebound and changes in consumer behavior, the PCI closed-end fund could be a great way to generate big yield outside of the typical stocks and bonds.

Current market cap: $3.2 billion

Current yield: 8.4 percent

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

The NEA fund is a mashup of many of the characteristics of the other Nuveen funds that put an emphasis on a low-risk and tax-efficient portfolio. As the name implies, this fund invests in fewer high-risk bonds than its peers. It also has an eye to general tax efficiency and the challenges posed by the alternative minimum tax, as well as a focus on individual bonds and undervalued sectors. NEA has been in operation since its 2002 IPO with a strong track record, and is among the largest closed-end funds by market value for a reason.

Current market cap: $3.4 billion

Current yield: 4.9 percent

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

The Duff & Phelps closed-end fund is a respected and long-standing example of the closed-end fund industry, first hitting the market in 1987 and delivering a strong history of performance. It’s a bit of an oddball, however, with a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. The strong baseline revenue and recession-proof nature of utilities means DNP delivers strong yield through thick and thin. If you’re an income investor who has looked at utility stocks in the past, this is a great alternative to consider.

Current market cap: $3.7 billion

Current yield: 7 percent

