7 Apps That Can Help You Pay Off Student Loans

Back in 2010, the American Dialect Society, which studies the English language in North America, chose the word “app” as the word of the year. Nine years later, it seems that for just about any situation, there’s an app for that. Student loan debt is no exception. In fact, there are several apps, and the hardest part may be choosing which one fits best for the stage of repayment borrowers find themselves in at the time.

Need to set up automatic payments for student loans? Want to calculate the payoff for a student loan? Looking for ways to add more to monthly student loan payments? Searching for unusual avenues to help pay off student loan debt? There are apps available for each of those tasks.

Of course, not all apps are created equal. And while many apps are free, not all are. However, the costs are generally minimal for those that do have a charge. The Student Loan Ranger has rounded up a few debt-related apps with details for anyone looking for an app for that, whatever “that” may be:

— Sallie Mae

— FedLoan

— Debt Payoff Planner & Tracker

— Debt Payoff Assistant

— ChangEd

— Qoins

— Givling

For setting up automatic payments and keeping track of private student loans offered by Sallie Mae, check out Sallie Mae’s app that received an AVA Digital Gold Award in 2017. AVA sponsors an international competition that recognizes excellence in digital communication. The app supports iOS 11 and Android Oreo and is free.

The FedLoan mobile app is similar and also free for those whose loan servicer is the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which is better known as FedLoan Servicing. One notable feature of this app is the ability to apply for an income-driven repayment plan by uploading income verification directly through the app. The app is available for both iPhone and Android.

The Debt Payoff Planner & Tracker is an app for those ready to figure out the best way to get their loans paid off, from student loans to other types of debt. Three options – debt snowball, which targets the loan with the lowest balance first; debt avalanche, which targets the loan with the highest interest rate first; and a custom plan — can be explored after entering loan details with an easy-to-use debt calculator. This app is free and available for both iPhone and Android users.

Debt Payoff Assistant is another free loan calculator app not limited to student loan debt. This app is for iOS devices only and focuses on the snowball method for paying off debts, in which a borrower pays off the debt with the lowest balance first, regardless of the interest rates of those balances. As a debt is paid off, the amount that was being applied to that debt is then added on to the payment being made to the next highest balance. This continues until all debts are ultimately paid off.

Spare change can help pay off student loans through the app ChangEd. This app free to download, but charges $1 per month to keep track of regular everyday purchases and round them all up to the nearest dollar. That “spare change” is then put into an account to save for extra student loan payments. Once the balance reaches $100, the money is automatically sent to the designated student loan. The app supports both iPhone and Android users.

Another app very much like ChangEd is Qoins, which similarly rounds up purchases. This app will apply the funds collected to student loans or to any debt the user has. The cost for this app is $1.99 monthly. Unlike ChangeEd, money is sent every month without having to reach a minimum. Android and iPhone versions are available for this app.

Finally, Givling is an app that falls under the category of unusual avenues to help pay off debt. The app randomly matches people to make a three-person team to play a game in which users answer true or false trivia questions. The winning teams split the game earnings and winners can earn up to $50,000 each to pay off student loan or mortgage debt.

The first two games on Givling in a 24-hour period are free; additional games during that period cost $0.50 each, plus an additional $0.30 transaction fee, and players must purchase a Givling Coin in advance of playing. Buying more coins at one time will lower the individual coin cost, according to Givling. The app is available for both iPhone and Android users.

The Student Loan Ranger recommends researching the app options to find the one that works best for the current situation. Keep in mind that some apps can be used in tandem with one another, while it may make sense to discontinue the use of one app at some point in the student loan repayment process and begin to use another instead.

