6 Risky Investment Fads to Avoid

Leveraged exchange-traded funds, bitcoin or gold mining stocks often generate higher returns, but the risks are much greater. Many of these investments are considered to be fads by financial advisors because it’s possible to lose the entire amount of the money allocated into these types of assets. Some of these investments appear to be too good to be true, while others are intended for trade and not to be held for long periods or in a retirement portfolio, such as a 401(k) or an individual retirement account, known as an IRA. Novice investors should take extra precautions, knowing that the cons can outweigh the potential rewards. Here are six investments fads to steer clear of.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin along with other cryptocurrencies are risky. The price of bitcoin crumpled from a high of about $17,000 in December 2017 to around $3,800 in mid-March this year. Investors should stay away from bitcoin and not add it to a portfolio, says Jason Spatafora, co-founder of marijuanastocks.com and a Miami-based trader and investor, who has owned bitcoin. “People would be better served paying down their debt and not taking a hit on credit card or other interest rates associated with that debt,” he says. “While I think blockchain technology is groundbreaking, cryptocurrency is far too volatile and has proven itself to be the biggest bubble since the tulip bubble in the 1600s.”

Inverse funds

Inverse funds, known as short ETFs, are designed to return the exact opposite of a certain index or benchmark. An investor who is more experienced can use them to hedge a position. Inverse funds correlate negatively to the underlying fund or ETF, says Ron McCoy, CEO of Freedom Capital Advisors. “It’s a much easier way to short the market, rather than trying to short individual stocks,” he says. The ProShares Short S&P 500 (ticker: SH) is an ETF that basically shorts the S&P 500. If the S&P drops 1 percent, the SH should go up 1 percent. “Inverse funds or ETFs should be used for trading and not (as) a buy-and-hold strategy,” McCoy says.

Leveraged ETFs

Leveraged ETFs allow investors to magnify the returns of an index, such as the S&P 500, by either two to three times. Many sector ETFs trade both the long and short side and leverage up to three times. But investors should know the risks, since levered ETFs can move big percentages on any given day, McCoy says. “Many of these funds use futures and options contracts to get above average returns, but if you end up on the wrong side of a trend, then you likely will experience above average losses” he says. A three-times leveraged ETF means there is three times the downside potential, says Evan Kulak, co-founder of Polaris Portfolios.

Thinly traded stocks

The Pink Sheets are where many penny stocks trade. Investors should consider the average daily volume and market capitalization of these stocks. “All too often investors end up getting left holding the bag,” McCoy says. Lots of story stocks, which trade markedly higher on potential profit expectations, reside among the Pink Sheets and get hyped up only to leave unsuspecting investors holding the bag, he adds. “It’s ripe with pump-and-dump stocks.” Over-the-counter stocks often have wider bid and ask spreads, and the market tends to move quicker, says Mary Ryan, senior equity options strategist at E-Trade. “The trader puts themselves at risk for potentially a big loss,” she says.

Gold mining stocks and ETFs

There are many gold mining stocks and ETFs, such as Platinum Group Metals (PLG) and Golden Star Resources (GSS). Investors often use them as a hedge or a safe-haven asset similar to U.S. Treasurys because it retains value when riskier assets fall. Gold prices are typically driven by the direction of the U.S. dollar and concerns about an economic slowdown. Investors should be cautious when buying smaller junior miners, McCoy says. “Many are nothing more than speculations on potential gold finds and investors can really be burned,” he says. “If they want to play the smaller junior miners, a more sensible way would be to buy the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).”

Blockchain investments

Blockchain infrastructure is used to create digital currencies like bitcoin and its distributed ledger technology is used to verify transactions by financial institutions. Blockchain technology could be worth billions in the future, but the timing is still unknown, Bank of America analyst Kash Rangan says. Many companies have already embraced and utilized the technology. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) says its cloud computing service Azure aims to help companies improve the security of business transactions by leveraging the power of the blockchain model. Oracle (ORCL), offers a blockchain service to help applications perform identity authentication securely and accurately, along with other tasks, such as information sharing and smart contract creation.

