5 Undervalued Stocks in a Richly Valued U.S. Market

Since bottoming on Dec. 24, 2018, U.S. markets have surged higher and are now trading just 3 to 5 percent off their all-time highs. Strong fundamentals and a more accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve have made last fall’s sell-off look overdone and investors have clearly embraced a risk-on attitude toward the equity markets.

Stock market performance has been strong in 2019 across almost all sectors of the market. Currently, about 50 percent of U.S. stocks are trading within 8 percent of their 52-week highs. In light of this recent period of strong performance, are there still well-valued U.S. stocks to be found?

The screen. We used Trading Central Strategy Builder to search for large-cap U.S. stocks with strong fundamentals and reasonable valuation levels. To focus on the largest and most stable companies in the market, we considered only companies with a market capitalization of $15 billion or more.

Next, the screen focused on several fundamental characteristics which would be of interest to investors seeking stocks with value investing credentials. First, the focus was on companies with price-earnings ratios of 15 or less. Approximately 15 percent of U.S. stocks fall into the category.

Next, to identify companies with growing earnings, we focused on stocks with five-year earnings-per-share growth rates of 10 percent or more (annualized) to help identify companies with health and growing businesses.

Last, to focus on firms with little to no debt, we screened for debt-equity ratios of 1 or less. Debt is a drag on future earnings and is often avoided by value investors.

A total of 27 U.S. stocks matched the screening characteristics. Here’s a look at five of them.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). This company ranks near the top of the list with a market cap of $27 billion and a trailing P/E ratio of just 12. In the past month, Southwest Airlines stock has suffered an 11 percent decline on the news of the grounding of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Southwest has taken delivery of approximately 30 of these aircraft to date and is the biggest customer of the aircraft worldwide with over 280 of these aircraft ordered. In spite of the impressive five-year EPS growth rate of 34 percent, the stock is now trading down 15 percent over the past year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU). General pessimism about the automobile industry has resulted in the P/E ratios of most of the major auto manufacturers to be driven to historically low levels. FCAU has had a terrible year with the stock price now down over 40 percent from its 52-week high. With strong five-year earnings growth and a dividend yield more than 5 percent, Fiat Chrysler looks like a bargain compared to other large-cap U.S. industrial stocks.

Carnival Corp. (CCL). The cruise ship giant also makes the list of well-valued stocks. As part of the consumer cyclical sector, stocks like Carnival are very tied to the economic cycle and overall consumer confidence and propensity to spend on discretionary items. Carnival stock lagged through much of 2018 and hit a 52-week low in late December. However, strong economic data and expectations of slowing interest rate increases have caused the stock rally strongly in the early part of 2019. Year-to-date, Carnival stock is now up nearly 18 percent, out-pacing both its industry peers as well as the broader market.

Intel Corp. (INTC). The largest company to make the list is chip giant Intel. Like many stocks in the technology sector, Intel stock sold off strongly in the fourth quarter of 2018 based on a collapse in tech valuations and bearishness for the sector. However, Intel has come back strongly in 2019, now up 15 percent year-to-date. Even with this recent surge, Intel’s P/E is just 12.2. Intel has been a fairly consistent earnings producer with a five-year EPS growth rate of 18.8 percent.

MetLife (MET). A number of financial services stock also made the list with insurance firms making up the bulk of the entries. Among the largest financial services stocks on the list is MET, with a market cap in excess of $43 billion. Metlife has put in a strong performance in the past 12 months with four consecutive quarters of earnings results which have beaten analyst expectations. In spite of this, Metlife trades with a P/E ratio of just 9.2.

Disclosure: The investment ideas presented here are for information only. They do not constitute advice or a recommendation by Trading Central in respect of the investment in financial instruments. Investors should conduct further research before investing.

