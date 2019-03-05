5 Investments to Make With a Lump Sum

Investing a lump sum of money of thousands of dollars into stocks and exchange-traded funds can often generate a higher return compared to holding on to the cash in an attempt to time the market.…

Investing a lump sum of money of thousands of dollars into stocks and exchange-traded funds can often generate a higher return compared to holding on to the cash in an attempt to time the market.

Stocks and ETFs can be purchased with a large windfall of money acquired through inheritance or the sale of real estate or another investment.

“With a lot of work and a little bit of luck, an investor can turn a one-time windfall into a life-changing event,” says Peter Roselle, a Treasure Coast, Florida-based trader. “The goal isn’t to get rich quick, but to make your money work for you. One of my favorite ways is to try to find dividend-paying stocks that are showing a tactical opportunity.”

Here are a few funds and stocks to invest in with a lump sum of cash:

— “Dividend aristocrats” funds.

— Marijuana stocks and funds.

— Steel and aluminum stocks and funds.

— Allergan (ticker: AGN).

— American Express (AXP).

‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Funds

The ” dividend aristocrats” are companies that have paid a dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Proshares S&P 500 Dividend Aristrocrats ( NOBL) is rebalanced annually, so there is modest exposure to capital gains, says Bill DeShurko, president of 401 Advisor, an Ohio-based investment advisory firm.

By investing in growing dividend stocks and reinvesting dividends, an investor can take advantage of compounding.

“Over time the yield on the original investment will rise as the companies raise their payouts and as new shares purchased with dividends also add to the original dividend stream,” he says. “Ideally, dividends grow to the point where the investor can take dividends in retirement for income without selling shares to meet income needs.”

NOBL’s dividend yield was 2.64 percent at the end of 2018; it carries an expense ratio of 0.35 percent, or $35 annually per $10,000 invested. Another option is SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY), which is different than NOBL and tracks and matches the returns of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index. SDY has a yield of 2.46 percent and an expense ratio of 0.35 percent.

A third option is the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Fund ( KNGIX). The expense ratio for this fund is considerably higher at 0.75 percent.

Marijuana Stocks and Funds

“There are a number of attractive cannabis opportunities available for investors, and we believe that the sector is in the early innings of a massive growth cycle,” says Michael Berger, founder of Technical420, a Miami-based company that conducts research on pot stocks.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ( MJ) is a cannabis ETF that holds more than 30 marijuana stocks. Among the top holdings are Aurora Cannabis ( ACB), GW Pharmaceuticals ( GWPH), Cronos Group ( CRON) and Canopy Growth ( CGC).

“If I needed to park let’s say $50,000 between two ETFs, I would go for MJ or an ETF related to steel, aluminum and other materials that fall into that category,” says Jason Spatafora, co-founder of Marijuanastocks.com and a Miami-based trader. “Growth in a vice sector can not be denied. Many of the holdings have gone up multiple 1,000 percentage points since going public, and as these companies get into the pharmaceutical business, there is lots of room for growth.”

For individual pot stocks, experts recommend licensed Colombian cannabis producer Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) and Halo Labs (AFEEF).

“Blueberries is trading at an attractive valuation when compared with its peers and has attractive leverage to the Colombian cannabis market. The company is focused on the cannabis oil market and has significant growth prospects,” Berger says.

He adds that owning shares in Halo Labs also represents an “attractive early opportunity” and its focus on smokeless products is significant.

Steel and Aluminum Funds

Steel and aluminum companies have been crushed since the tariffs were imposed “in what anyone on the street can tell you was an ill-advised move by President Donald Trump,” Spatafora says. Some companies like U.S. Steel ( X) lost 20 percent in market capitalization that week alone and it is currently about 50 percent off its 52-week high.

“As the tariffs backfire month after month while the added cost gets put on to consumers, the administration will have to wave the white flag,” he says. “When they do, the stocks in these sectors should jump back to normal levels and with any luck, maybe we will get some jobs creating infrastructure.”

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLB) provides exposure to companies in the chemical, construction material, containers and packaging, metals and mining; and paper and forest products industries, and is one ETF for investors to gain exposure, Spatafora says. The yield is 2.02 percent with an expense ratio of 0.13 percent

Allergan (AGN)

An Irish drug company, Allergan has a diverse product line, including household names like well-known wrinkle-reducer Botox and fat-removing CoolSculpting, along with other products and drugs that help provide treatment for dermatology and aesthetics, gastroenterology and cardiovascular and infectious diseases, to name a few.

This company “takes full advantage of health and beauty trends, which is a strong wave to ride,” Roselle says.

“With a 2 percent yield, a diverse product offering and a chart that looks like it has found a base, I would include this on my list when putting new money to work,” he says.

The consensus among several investment analysts is a “buy” rating for Allergan.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express, a New York-based global payments provider and travel company, is another dividend payer. The company is trading below its 52-week high of $114.55.

The company faces some challenges as more competitors step up with alternative forms of payment and a changing demographic of its customers. Investors faced volatility in late 2018 when the company’s stock plummeted from $112 to $89.50 per share in December. AXP’s 52-week low is $89.05.

“However, American Express still yields over 1.3 percent and has a stock chart that looks like it could break to new highs soon,” Roselle says.

American Express has several positive factors that investors prefer: an abundant amount of cash on hand and relatively low debt. Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK/A, BRK/B) has held onto AXP since the mid-1960s.

