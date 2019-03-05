5 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

Thanks to the strong economy, the proliferation of technology industry practices and ravenous corporate appetites for savvy data analysis, 2019 is a great year to graduate from an MBA program. “More second-years have jobs as…

Thanks to the strong economy, the proliferation of technology industry practices and ravenous corporate appetites for savvy data analysis, 2019 is a great year to graduate from an MBA program.

“More second-years have jobs as of today than last year’s class had at graduation in June,” says Stephen Pidgeon, executive director of career services at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. “The companies are really hungry to hire MBAs.”

Business school graduate programs are designed to help alumni climb the corporate ladder, often moving from analyst to management roles, says Andy Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement firm.

That advancement grows workers’ paychecks. The median salary doubled for people across all industries who earned their MBA degrees and then returned to their fields, according to a recent Wall Street Journal survey of nearly 7,000 recent degree earners. Some who used MBA programs as opportunities to change careers saw even greater wage-boost percentages.

But not all MBA-degree jobs are in high demand. Read on to learn which jobs that require an MBA are most promising this year.

Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates Include:

— Product manager.

— Consultant.

— Medical and health services manager.

— Financial manager.

— Product marketing manager and brand marketing manager.

Product Manager

Endemic to the technology sector, product managers coordinate efforts among finance, development and marketing teams to produce new systems and widgets, ideally on deadline and under budget.

“Senior product manager” and “product manager” are two of the 10 most in-demand job titles requiring an MBA, according to ZipRecruiter, an online employment marketplace that hosts job advertisements. This volume reflects the strong influence technology company practices currently have across the business world.

“Almost every industry is becoming a tech industry. To be able to bring technology to the market, you need people in those roles,” says Janet Huang, managing director of MBA career management and employer relations at the University of Texas–Austin’s McCombs School of Business.

Indeed, only 8 percent of the McCombs’ full-time class of 2017 became product managers or product marketers, while double that percentage took those jobs among the class of 2018.

Consultant

Often working with clients on a project or contract basis, management consultants provide expertise to companies facing new problems or trying to adopt new processes. They work to improve companies’ efficiency, profitability and long-term planning.

“They’re thinking about the future of work and what it means for their clients,” Huang says.

Consulting companies have always recruited heavily at Tuck, claiming 30 percent of the class of 2018. This year, they’ve ratcheted up hiring efforts and increased salary offers — “massively so,” Pidgeon says.

“Consulting companies do well when the economy is booming,” he explains. “They’re in a war for talent. One of the big ones made some eye-opening offers, and then the other companies did a round of matching it.”

While consulting firms hire entry-level analysts out of college, rising in the ranks to become a consultant or senior consultant often requires going to graduate business school.

Median pay for management consultants in 2017 was $82,450, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Medical and Health Services Manager

Medical and health services managers oversee operations and finances at hospitals, nursing homes and other patient-care facilities. Also known as health care executives and health care administrators, these workers will be more in demand as the medical industry expands to accommodate the aging of the American population.

“Health care is a massively growing piece of the U.S. and global economy, and accordingly it’s a big employer for MBAs,” Pidgeon says. “Health care provider organizations need their skills now; it’s no longer doctors running things themselves. They have hardcore analytics and business functions.”

Some MBA programs have specific public health focuses to prepare students for this career, according to Challenger.

Median pay for medical and health services managers was $98,350 in 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Financial Manager

MBA finance jobs are perennially popular. “Chief financial officer,” “senior financial analyst,” “controller” and “director of finance” are four of the 10 most in-demand job titles requiring an MBA, according to ZipRecruiter.

These roles require people to have the technical skills necessary to successfully run financial models, Huang says, but that’s not all.

“You have to be able to translate finance into strategy,” she explains. “You have to be able to influence the various business units and C-level executives on how they allocate dollars every year.”

Median pay for financial managers in 2017 was $125,080, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Product Marketing Manager and Brand Marketing Manager

There’s a lot more data in marketing today, which gives some marketing professionals an incentive to enroll in MBA programs.

“Any industry where analytics are becoming a differentiator, that’s where MBA skills are closely matching,” Pidgeon says.

Product and brand marketing managers build on the work product managers do, Huang says. They help figure out the value of what a company creates and how to communicate that value to potential customers while also analyzing the competition.

Median pay for marketing managers in 2017 was $132,230, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

