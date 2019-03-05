5 Benefits of Credit Unions

Kurt Hemry spent six years working as a consultant in the banking industry, but he’s spent more than 40 years as a credit union member. “(My wife and I) have done our banking at a…

Kurt Hemry spent six years working as a consultant in the banking industry, but he’s spent more than 40 years as a credit union member.

“(My wife and I) have done our banking at a credit union since we were first married,” says Hemry, president of advisory firm Ironwood Wealth Consultants in Portland, Oregon. That was 41 years ago, and while Hemry has his business account at a bank, he’s never seen a reason to switch his personal account from the credit union.

Credit unions, which, unlike banks, are owned and governed by their members, are often misunderstood as exclusive places with limited services. But, in reality, most Americans are eligible to join them, and they provide an increasingly diverse array of services, including free ATM use, electronic banking, loans and interest-bearing savings accounts.

[Read: 6 Predictions for Banking in 2019.]

Plus, credit unions come with these five perks:

— Members share in ownership.

— Lower costs and more favorable interest rates.

— Shared branches and ATMs.

— Insured deposits.

— Commitment to local communities.

Here’s more about the benefits of credit unions.

Members Share in Ownership

Credit unions and banks are fundamentally different in their structure. While banks may be publicly traded corporations owned by profit-seeking shareholders, credit unions operate as not-for-profit co-ops. Everyone with an account at a credit union is entitled to vote for the board of directors, which can, in turn, influence decisions such as whether to expand a service area or add new services or products.

There can also be financial benefits to this ownership. “Earnings are often returned to members as bonus dividends,” says Ken Tumin, founder of banking website DepositAccounts.com. These dividends may be automatically deposited in member accounts at the end of each year.

Lower Costs and More Favorable Interest Rates

Since credit unions are nonprofit organizations, they typically keep their fees lower and offer higher interest on savings products. “By and large, credit unions tend to have higher-paying CDs and savings accounts,” Hemry says.

Credit unions were paying an average of 2.35 percent on a five-year $10,000 certificate of deposit as of December 2018, according to the government’s National Credit Union Administration. At that same time, banks were paying an average of 1.89 percent. Interest rates are better on loan products as well. A 48-month auto loan came with an average 3.64 percent interest rate at credit unions in December 2018 compared to 5.43 percent at banks.

Many credit unions also have limits on interest rates. For example, federally chartered credit unions have an 18 percent limit that applies to all loans, including those for cars and credit cards. That limit doesn’t apply to bank products, which can charge significantly higher interest, particularly for credit cards.

[Read: 5 Banking Blunders You Don’t Want to Make.]

Insured Deposits

Some consumers turn to credit unions for peace of mind. “A lot of times people think a credit union is safer than a bank,” says Dawn-Marie Joseph, president of wealth management firm Estate Planning & Preservation in Williamston, Michigan.

In reality, both banks and credit unions offer a similar level of protection. While bank deposits of up to $250,000 are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, credit union accounts receive similar coverage through the NCUA. Credit unions may also extend similar protection to retirement accounts such as IRAs and trust accounts.

Like banks, credit unions can fold, but that typically means they will merge with another credit union. Regardless of what happens, members are protected through the NCUA insurance. If a federally insured credit union does fail, members typically receive payments for their deposits within days.

Shared Branches and ATMs

Not all credit unions are created equal. While some credit unions are large and operate nationally — Navy Federal Credit Union, for instance, has 8 million members — many are very small. “They may have one branch,” Tumin says.

To make services more convenient, many participate in ATM and shared branch networks. These allow customers to complete transactions at other credit union branches and ATMs. “That can make up for the small size of some credit unions,” Tumin notes. To find credit unions that participate in the shared branching network, visit SharedBranching.org.

[Read: How to Switch Banks: A Step-by-Step Guide.]

Commitment to Local Communities

Credit unions can also have benefits beyond banking. “Since (they are) member-run, it seems like they are more invested in the community,” Joseph says.

For instance, Our Credit Union in Royal Oak, Michigan, holds an annual golf outing to fund its charitable foundation, adopts families in need at the holidays, hands out scholarships to local teens, participates in charity walks and more. Other institutions offer special services for members, such as American Airlines Credit Union, which supports the American Airlines and American Eagle Family Fund to provide emergency assistance to current and former members of the airline.

Unlike banks, which are open to anyone, credit union members typically have to meet some sort of qualification. For some smaller institutions, membership might be limited to those who work in a particular occupation or belong to a certain church. Larger credit unions may base their membership on geography and be open to anyone who lives or works in a particular city or state.

To find a credit union in your area, you can visit the NCUA website.

More from U.S. News

The Pros and Cons of a Credit Union Versus a Bank

Where Can I Cash a Check?

5 Banking Blunders You Don’t Want to Make

5 Benefits of Credit Unions originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/21/19: This article was originally published on October 21, 2008, and has been updated with new information.