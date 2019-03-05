5 Aggressive Investment Ideas for the DIY Investor

Conservative investing is appropriate for most investors, but not all. Risk-takers invest aggressively in attempt to beat market returns. Aggressive investing strategies emphasize capital appreciation over protecting capital. These types of portfolios employ many investing…

Conservative investing is appropriate for most investors, but not all.

Risk-takers invest aggressively in attempt to beat market returns. Aggressive investing strategies emphasize capital appreciation over protecting capital. These types of portfolios employ many investing strategies across various asset classes.

From short selling to gold funds, here are five unique risky investments for those with a strong stomach and a desire for massive gains:

— Gold funds.

— Emerging markets.

— Short volatility futures.

— New York City real estate.

— Aggressive stocks.

Gold Shines as Economic Growth Wanes

“Gold is one of the best investments late in the economic cycle and into a recession. During the last two recessions, gold was one of the few investments that gave investors positive returns,” says Chuck Self, chief investment officer and chief operating officer at iSectors. With the current bull market now entering its 10th year, it’s likely that this economy is growing tired with a possible recession in the near future.

[See: Top Momentum Stocks From 9 Different Sectors.]

Off from its February 2019 high price of $39, ProShares Ultra Gold Miners ETF (ticker: GDXX) recently traded at $35 per share. This leveraged fund is up nearly 50 percent over the past six months and could earn similar returns going forward, Self says.

Risky leveraged investments are for investors who predict a sector will move in a specific direction and want to magnify those returns.

Use Emerging Markets to Beat the Market

Out of favor investments can reward aggressive investors. Steven Jon Kaplan, CEO of True Contrarian Investments in New York recommends and owns Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF ( PAK), a concentrated ETF of Pakistani shares.

Unpopular Pakistani news, military conflict with India and political upheaval occurred have cut shares by more than half since May 2017. Meanwhile, Pakistani companies are more profitable than ever, aided by a weak currency and higher exports. PAK’s below 9 price-to-earnings ratio and $8.65 price creates a compelling argument for these shares, Kaplan says.

[See: 8 Emerging Markets Funds to Buy and Hold.]

Eastern European shares are currently out of favor and frequently overlooked, Kaplan adds . iShares MSCI Poland ETF ( EPOL), another emerging markets sector fund, owns Polish shares and offers an entry into this growing economy. Poland has transformed from communism, three decades ago, to a true capitalistic society in 2019. Since an October 2018 low of $21.46, shares are currently trading slightly above $23.

Short Volatility Futures for a Crack at Bountiful Returns

Short selling is a strategy where an investor borrows shares of stock or other asset from a stock broker that is expected to drop in price. Then, after the decline, the investor buys the shares at the lower price and pockets the profit, after expenses.

Typically, it’s a strategy for sophisticated investors. Daniel Lugasi, portfolio manager at VL Capital Management in Winter Park, Florida recommends buying the iPath S&P 500 VIXB ST Futures ETN ( VXXB). This fund implements the short selling investing strategy with VIX futures.

This complicated strategy incorporates a futures contract, which is a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular asset at a predetermined price at a specific price in the future. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), or fear gauge, is an index that measures the volatility of the market and is the asset upon which the futures contract is drawn.

The fund VXXB, which is a replacement for VXX, lost 30 percent this year. The fund’s performance, which includes data from VXX, averaged nearly 15 percent since its inception at the end of February. Lugasi believes that market conditions favor superior future returns for VXXB.

Buy New York for Soaring Capital Appreciation

Real estate investors seek high-cap rates, the ratio of net operating income to property asset value, and cash flow, while overlooking an aggressive investment metric, says Martin Eiden, broker with Compass Real Estate in New York. The capital appreciation potential of New York City real estate is unparalleled and often ignored.

[10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments.]

“With NYC being a world capital in finance, fashion, marketing, entertainment, education and now high-tech, the city is expected to gain another 1 million people in the next 10 years. As such, property appreciation will continue,” he says.

Clients of Eiden who bought a 1,350 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the West Village for $685,000 in 1999, could sell it today without updates for about $3 million.

Investors seeking NYC real estate can look to real estate crowd funding sites for targeted investments in New York or other in-demand real estate markets.

Aggressive Stock Ideas for Risk-Seeking Investors

For quick return investments, the courageous should try aggressive stocks. While conservative investors seek steady dividend payments from blue-chip firms, risk-seekers reach for the stars with their stock picks.

Aggressive shares or momentum stock prices are increasing rapidly. Inter Parfums (IPAR) manufactures and distributes fragrances and related products under top brands, such as Lanvin, Rochas, Coach New York and more. Zacks research gives momentum stock IPAR a buy ranking with the 60-day earnings estimates up 4.4 percent. Since its January 2019 low of $59, the stock has surged to a recent $76 a share.

Momentum stocks are fertile ground for the aggressive portfolio. Another quick return investment favored by Zacks is Arcosa ( ACA). Arcosa makes and sells infrastructure-related products and services for construction, energy and transportation firms. The company owns a Momentum Score of A, the best predictor of stocks expected to advance in the upcoming months, and has enjoyed a 3.9 percent price gain over the last month. From its December 2018 low at $23.00, the company topped at $32.00 in mid-March this year.

While speculative investors can enjoy outstanding returns, it’s not always the case. That’s why it’s important for aggressive investors to understand their investments and limit exposure to the riskiest assets.

More from U.S. News

Top Momentum Stocks From 9 Different Sectors

8 Investments to Capture Momentum In Your Portfolio

6 Risky Investment Fads to Avoid

5 Aggressive Investment Ideas for the DIY Investor originally appeared on usnews.com