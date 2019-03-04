4 Foods Besides Brown Rice That Help Prevent or Manage Type 2 Diabetes

Rice and other foods that reduce Type 2 Diabetes risk Healthy eating plays a major role in diabetes prevention and management, as demonstrated by a 2017 study published online in the journal Nutrients. Several studies…

Rice and other foods that reduce Type 2 Diabetes risk

Healthy eating plays a major role in diabetes prevention and management, as demonstrated by a 2017 study published online in the journal Nutrients. Several studies have found that choosing brown rice over white rice may help reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. But selecting the right type of rice isn’t the only food choice you can make to help avoid the disease. To ward off diabetes — or keep it in check if you’ve already been diagnosed — consider adding these other foods to your diet.

Nuts

Nuts help dampen hunger and provide healthy fats, magnesium and fiber. Peanuts and other varieties are thought to help reduce the risk of heart disease and help improve cholesterol levels. Some research suggests that eating nuts may reduce the risk of diabetes. A 2019 study in Circulation Research concludes: “Higher consumption of nuts, especially tree nuts, is associated with lower CVD (cardiovascular disease) incidence and mortality among participants with diabetes mellitus.” A common myth is that nuts should be avoided by those who want to lose weight because they’re thought to be fattening. Not so, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease suggests consuming nuts, which are high in calories, in small portion sizes — say, a half-ounce of mixed nuts, totaling about 84 calories.

Green leafy vegetables

A 2016 study in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation found that a higher intake of fruit, especially berries and green leafy vegetables, yellow vegetables and cruciferous vegetables is associated with a lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. Eating lots of veggies such as spinach, kale and collards, which are low in calories and carbohydrates, may also help accomplish a key goal of weight loss: consuming less calories than one expends, says dietitian Elizabeth Mayer-Davis, former president for healthcare and education at the American Diabetes Association and a member of the board of directors for the American Society for Nutrition.

Fish

Choose fish high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, Mayer-Davis recommends. But shy away from fish that is deep-fried or breaded, the ADA suggests. A 2013 study published in Nutrients concludes that there is “consistent evidence” showing that fish consumption, especially oily fish high in omega-3s, lowers the risk cardiovascular disease.

Dairy

A 2015 study in the Journal of Diabetes Research discovered “a significant relationship” between dairy consumption and reduced insulin sensitivity in middle-aged, nondiabetic women, “suggesting that higher intakes of dairy products may be associated with greater insulin resistance.” Other research also suggests that dairy products may help ward off insulin resistance, which leads to Type 2 diabetes. When shopping, select dairy products that are fortified with vitamin D and calcium, Mayer-Davis suggests, since research shows that low levels of vitamin D may be tied to poor health outcomes.

Put them all together in one eating plan.

The Mediterranean diet combines all these elements — along with lots of fruits and vegetables, olive oil and limited amounts of red meat — into one diabetes-prevention meal plan. A meta-analysis of 20 randomized clinical trials published in January 2013 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that, for those with Type 2 diabetes, it improved blood sugar control better than low-carb, low-glycemic index and high-protein diets.

Staying healthy.

Losing 7 to 10 percent of your body weight if you’re overweight is the ideal goal to help ward off Type 2 diabetes, Mayer-Davis says. Because of this, both a healthy diet and regular physical activity are important for preventing and managing the disease. Regular exercise also “improves the way in which insulin works in the body to control glucose levels,” another key benefit, she says.

The commitment to a healthy lifestyle should be lifelong, and it should also influence your family members, Mayer-Davis says. “When you’re thinking about a healthful diet for yourself, if you’re a parent, this is something you’re modeling for your children as well. Whole families should adopt healthful habits,” she explains.

Ways to prevent or manage Type 2 diabetes.

Here are foods and strategies other than eating brown rice to help you prevent or manage Type 2 diabetes:

— Nuts

— Green leafy vegetables

— Fish

— Dairy

— Mediterranean diet

— Healthy diet and consistent exercise

More from U.S. News

10 Cheap Plant-Based Meals

The Most Environmentally Friendly (and Healthy) Meats

The Best Foods to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

4 Foods Besides Brown Rice That Help Prevent or Manage Type 2 Diabetes originally appeared on usnews.com