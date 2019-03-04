4 Best Wedding Registry Sites and Stores for 2019

With summer wedding season approaching, many couples are likely getting started on one of the more enjoyable parts of wedding planning: making a gift registry. Registering isn’t just about choosing a store that offers stuff…

With summer wedding season approaching, many couples are likely getting started on one of the more enjoyable parts of wedding planning: making a gift registry.

Registering isn’t just about choosing a store that offers stuff you want. It’s about maximizing the benefits that sites and stores throw in for couples, from completion discounts to free gifts and tech that makes tracking gifts less of a headache. With strategically planning your gift haul in mind, these are the four best wedding registries for 2019:

— Amazon

— Zola

— Target

— Williams Sonoma

Read on for more information about the deals and offerings from each wedding registry service.

Amazon

Amazon’s main draw is that it sells practically everything. Good luck finding a traditional brick-and-mortar store that will let you register for board games, video games, a smart alarm clock, an impact driver, bedding and cheese knives. Amazon also offers the following perks to registrants:

— A registry completion discount. This registry completion discount offers 10 percent off gifts still left on your registry after the wedding (20 percent for Prime members). Note that $500 in gifts must have been purchased for this to apply, and you have until 90 days after the wedding to receive the discount.

— A long return period of 180 days. Amazon’s normal return deadline is 30 days.

— Free gifts. If you register for certain gifts (and if those gifts are purchased), you’ll get a free gift. Current freebies include champagne glasses, skillets and even a blender.

— Group gifting. Your loved ones can opt to contribute toward a portion of a pricier gift, so you can feel free to register for big-ticket items.

— Package X-ray. This cool technology (available in the Amazon app) allows you to point your phone’s camera at a box and see what’s inside without opening it. This can save you time if you want to keep everything neatly packed (for a move into a new shared home, perhaps), but want to get started on writing thank-you notes.

Zola

Zola lets couples register for gifts from more than 500 brands and for less-traditional items, such as gift cards, cash funds and travel, all in one place. It offers the following unique benefits:

— Preemptive exchanges. You don’t have to wait until an unwanted item arrives on your doorstep to return or exchange it. You’ll get real-time notifications that a gift has been ordered. Exchange it for something else or opt for Zola store credit before the item ships without the giver finding out.

— Delayed shipping. In the process of moving or don’t want a gift to arrive during your honeymoon? Delay shipping until a more convenient date.

— Completion discount. Get an automatic 20 percent discount on all the items remaining on your registry that can be used up to six months after your wedding date.

— Free shipping. Most gifts will ship for free. Large furniture is an exception.

— Group gifting. Mark an item “group gift” to allow multiple guests to contribute what they wish. If a gift isn’t completely funded, you’ll receive the amounts given in the form of Zola credit.

Target

Thanks to its large selection, on-trend home items and budget-friendly price points, Target is a wise wedding registry choice, especially if you have people on your guest list who would prefer to shop in a store rather than online. Plus, you get these perks:

— Registry completion discount. Get 15 percent off anything left on your registry. You can use the discount twice (once in store and once online) off your entire ticket. What makes Target’s completion discount unique is that you can retroactively add new items to your registry, even after your wedding is over.

— Group gifting. Group gifting is still rare for traditional stores, but Target allows you to accept contributions toward big-ticket items.

— Universal Registry option. You can add items from other stores to your Target registry with the Universal Registry tool. Note, however, these items can’t be returned to Target.

— Bonus gifts. Register for specific items and if those gifts are purchased, you’ll receive a free gift.

Williams Sonoma Family of Stores

The power of a Williams Sonoma registry is that Williams Sonoma Inc. is the parent company of Pottery Barn and West Elm. This means you can register for all your cooking, decor and furniture gifts from all three brands in one spot and take advantage of these perks:

— Private consultations and events. Confused about what all those kitchen gadgets from Williams Sonoma do? Unsure of how to coordinate potential gifts with your current decor? A registry specialist will help you refine your choices.

— Bonus gifts. Register for certain products and when someone buys them for you, get a free gift.

— Group gifting. Hesitant to put West Elm furniture on your registry? You can enable group gifting for these big-ticket items, so friends and family can chip in what they want toward the cost.

— Completion discount. Get 10 percent off an unlimited number of items left on your registry up to six months after your event date.

— Flexible gift cards. Because Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and West Elm are all in the same family, gift cards you register for can be used at any of these brands. That gives you the ultimate flexibility for outfitting your home over time.

