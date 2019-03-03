3 Skills Every Premed Student Should Develop Before Medical School

It’s no secret that getting into medical school requires proper planning. Often premeds get so bogged down on what they need to do to get into medical school that they lose sight of what they…

It’s no secret that getting into medical school requires proper planning. Often premeds get so bogged down on what they need to do to get into medical school that they lose sight of what they can be doing to prepare in advance for the rigors of being a medical student.

While premed courses, clinical experience and MCAT preparation can help a student develop valuable skills for medical school, actively considering what characteristics make for a good medical student in advance and seeking to acquire those characteristics can increase the chance of success once you are in.

The following are qualities that every successful premedical student should acquire in preparation for their medical education:

— Independent learning.

— Empathy.

— Time management.

Independent Learning

Clinical medicine is changing rapidly and physicians are being encouraged to rely more on guidelines and research evidence to make clinical judgments. In response to this change, medical schools have adapted their curricula, encouraging students to be more self-driven in their learning.

For example, problem-based teaching modules, which are common in medical education, may present medical cases. Students are in turn asked to learn on their own about the condition being presented in the case and come back with answers to a series of questions. The idea is to move away from teaching stagnant facts, which can become outdated, and instill lifelong learning skills among students.

Conducting research as a premedical student is one of the greatest ways to develop skills as a lifelong learner. In research, you are confronted with unknowns and required to find the right resources for answering such questions.

For example, if you are part of a research team studying a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease, you may find yourself asking how the disease is diagnosed, what are some conventional treatments for the condition and what are the limitations of current therapies.

A proactive premedical student will get online, find reliable resources such as PubMed or a neurology textbook, and read further about this condition.

Similarly, one can hone independent learning skills through premedical coursework. When you are taking courses, consider going beyond the lecture notes if you come across an interesting concept you want to learn more about or if something is not clear.

You can look up research papers published on the topic, read textbooks or find recordings of lectures on the topic online. Remember, when you do find additional resources, don’t get caught up trying to understand every detail of the topic. Instead focus on understanding the big picture and remember it’s the exercise of searching for answers that counts.

Empathy

It may seem obvious that any aspiring physician should develop empathy. After all, you will be spending much of your time in medical school involved directly in patient care. But empathy extends beyond interactions with patients and will help you greatly as you interact with peers. In medical school, you’ll spend a significant amount of time with classmates.

The stress of medical school can get to the best of us and seep into our interactions with peers, friends and family members. Empathetic medical students can help each other out during the stresses of medical school, be a source of support and contribute to maintaining a cohesive learning environment.

In addition, possessing empathy would allow you to understand the perspective of peers who may hold different views than you do and enable you to work more effectively with others in team-based activities.

Empathy can be achieved in a number of ways. Courses like anthropology can help students learn about the lives of people from different walks of life. Seeking friendships with diverse individuals can help us appreciate differences in viewpoints and better relate to others.

Additionally, traveling locally as well as internationally, talking to people from different backgrounds and learning about their lifestyles is a good way to develop greater understanding and empathy toward others.

Time Management

Effective time management skills are key for balancing a medical education with a personal life. One of my peers in medical school would wake up at 4 a.m. and study up until class so that he could devote his afternoons to his young children.

Beyond juggling a professional and personal life, it also helps to balance different academic responsibilities as a medical student. Knowing how to find time for studying before an exam while you have to participate in clinical rotations and sit on a student committee can be difficult.

You can begin developing these skills by maintaining a schedule from early in your premedical career. Every week, come up with a plan of how much time you will spend studying for each class, participating in clinical volunteer work and taking part in extracurricular pursuits. Be disciplined about adhering to the schedule but also flexible enough to modify it when needed.

Another way to become better at time management is to develop efficient study skills early on as a premedical student. This will leave you with more time to devote to other pursuits. Experiment with different learning methods and see which works for you. You may find that you are more audiovisual or that you learn better by writing down key concepts on paper.

From the beginning of your college career, take time to read in advance for classes so when you attend a lecture, you already have a basic understanding of the topic. This can enhance the learning process and help you better absorb the material. The more efficient you become with your learning, the better you can balance coursework with other responsibilities when you are in medical school.

It may seem overwhelming to think about all that you need to do to succeed in medical school when you haven’t even been accepted. But taking these measures will allow you to accomplish more and make you a more impressive candidate. In the process, you will also acquire a set of habits that will help you in medical school, residency and beyond.

