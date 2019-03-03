3 Retirement Challenges Facing Women Investors

Today, women have more choices than before — from career and leadership opportunities to raising a family or pursuing passions. But, balancing daily life with planning for the future can be challenging, especially when the…

Today, women have more choices than before — from career and leadership opportunities to raising a family or pursuing passions. But, balancing daily life with planning for the future can be challenging, especially when the deck is slightly stacked against us.

Here are three retirement challenges facing women investors, and ways to address them.

1. Impact of pay gap and time away from work. It’s important for everyone to invest early and often, but for women the need is even more so. This is due to two main factors: the pay gap and time spent away from the workforce. The pay gap still stands at 20 percent in 2017 according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research and will likely persist for some time. What’s more, the pay gap is often magnified as women are pulled away from work to care for loved ones — be it children, aging parents, an ill spouse or grandkids.

[See: 11 Great Investing Tips for Women]

Time away from work impacts earnings not just in real time, but throughout one’s career. The Center for American Progress found that each year out of work can cost a family more than three times the parent’s annual salary in lifetime income. Additionally, time out of the workforce often means giving up important retirement benefits like access to a 401(k) and the associated employer match.

What you can do: Start saving (and investing) early. It’s important for women to take action — and the good news is we’re seeing it happen. The number of women participating in retirement plans at Nationwide grew 7.54 percent annually between 2012 and 2016, outpacing our overall growth rate of 5.64 percent during same period.

And even more so, it’s important for women to start saving, and investing, early. On average, people don’t start contributing to their retirement plan until the age of 31, according to 2018 research of the nearly 2.5 million defined contribution plan participants Nationwide serves. This means most are missing out on nearly a decade of savings, asset accumulation and greater compounded returns.

Many women can benefit from guidance on how to prioritize retirement savings while managing day-to-day expenses and paying off debt. Often, women prioritize paying off student loans first before they start saving for retirement. However, starting to save earlier may help you reach long-term financial goals faster.

Consider a woman with a 10-year, $35,000 student loan that charges 6 percent annualized interest and requires a minimum payment of $390 per month. By repaying an additional $110 above the minimum, for a total of $500 per month, she could save $10,594 in interest payments and cut the payoff period by 1.80 years.

However, if she contributed that additional $110 per month to a retirement account, she can potentially accumulate $16,267 over the 10-year period, assuming a 6 percent investment return — and would accumulate even more with an employer match.

2. Women face higher health care expenses over their lifetime. As mentioned, it’s essential for women to start saving and investing early. One reason why? To help offset health care costs in retirement, which can take a toll on retirement income. According to NRI’s 2018 Healthcare and Long-Term Care Survey conducted by Harris Poll, only 30 percent of women aged 50 or older are confident that they will be able to pay for health care expenses beyond what Medicare covers.

What’s more, nearly half of recent women retirees (48 percent) also say they are not able to do the things they wanted in retirement, and more than three in five (61 percent) say health problems keep them from living the retirement they expected. Healthcare costs should be a major factor when estimating retirement expenses since they are often costly and unexpected. Women need to plan and understand the factors to prepare.

[See: 10 Long-Term Investing Strategies That Work.]

What you can do: Consider an HSA. The good news is our survey found that more than four in five future retirees (87 percent) are taking action to save for health care costs in retirement. Most commonly, affluent, older adults are building their savings account (59 percent), investing (56 percent), increasing their 401(k) contributions (46 percent) and paying off credit card debt and loans (36 percent).

Although many are saving for health care costs in retirement, few are planning based on specific, personalized cost estimates, and even fewer are using all the resources available to them. While half of employed affluent adults (50 percent) have access to a health savings account through their employer, only 30 percent participate in or contribute to one. Of those that do use HSAs, just 35 percent maximize the triple tax benefits by using their HSA as a long-term savings vehicle for future health care expenses in retirement.

3. Living longer means greater lifelong income needs. The need for a guaranteed income stream is one of the greatest challenges for women in retirement. Only 9 percent of women who are in or nearing retirement can depend on a pension as their primary source of income, according to NRI’s 2018 Social Security survey.

In addition, more than half of women nearing retirement (55 percent) will rely on Social Security benefits as their primary source of retirement income, when in reality, it may not be enough. This reveals a major disconnect between what consumers think their Social Security benefit will be and cover.

When it comes to Social Security, it is important to decide when and how to claim retirement benefits. This is especially true for women, who are more likely to negatively impacted if they make the wrong choice.

The amount of your Social Security retirement benefits is largely based on the average of your highest 35 years of earnings. Women face a double threat — earning less than men and spending more years out of the workforce to serve as caregivers. Consequently, women’s Social Security benefits take a hit.

What you can do: Maximize Social Security. To maximize Social Security, wait until your full retirement age to claim benefits. You can begin taking Social Security at age 62 but waiting for your full retirement age (between 66 and 67 depending on the year you were born) helps ensure you will receive the full amount of your benefits. What’s more, waiting to claim your benefits until age 70 increases your retirement income even more.

Future women retirees we surveyed expect to begin collecting Social Security at age 66; however, current women retirees told us they actually began taking Social Security at age 62. The gap between when women believe they will begin collecting and the reality of when they actually do highlights the importance of additional sources of retirement income and effective planning.

Preparing for retirement by talking with a financial advisor can help women overcome retirement challenges posed by lack of savings, planning obstacles, health care costs and other complexities. Women are asking for more guidance — and not just the steps to take, but also the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. They want financial advisors to take the time to help them understand the various scenarios they may face so they can be fully prepared for what lies ahead.

[See: 8 Questions to Ask Your Financial Advisor During Volatile Markets.]

Financial advisors can help you balance priorities such as paying down debt and saving for retirement. They can help you use tools like health care costs estimators to better prepare you for challenges you may face in retirement and a Social Security calculator to help you maximize your benefits. Lastly, financial advisors can help you create a balanced portfolio and tax-efficient income plan for retirement.

Disclosures: Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal, and there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved. This material is not a recommendation to buy, sell, hold, or rollover any asset, adopt an investment strategy, retain a specific investment manager or use a particular account type. It does not take into account the specific investment objectives, tax and financial condition or particular needs of any specific person. Investors should work with their financial professional to discuss their specific situation. This information is general in nature and is not intended to be tax, legal, accounting or other professional advice. The information provided is based on current laws, which are subject to change at any time, and has not been endorsed by any government agency.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments

11 Inspirational Quotes for Women Investors

11 Steps to Make a Million With Your 401k

3 Retirement Challenges Facing Women Investors originally appeared on usnews.com