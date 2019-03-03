3 Reasons to Invest in an Out-of-State 529 Plan

529 savings plans may come with a slew of incentives, but depending on where you live, it might be best to look beyond your state’s borders. “The benefits of going out of state can be…

529 savings plans may come with a slew of incentives, but depending on where you live, it might be best to look beyond your state’s borders.

“The benefits of going out of state can be lower fees and better investment options. However, the downside can be loss of state tax deduction,” says Nick Ducoff, founder and CEO of Edmit, a college consulting firm, who adds that it’s usually worth it to stay in state if there is an in-state deduction available.

When it comes to socking away money for future college tuition and expenses, here are a few reasons for investing in an out-of-state 529 plan:

— Your state doesn’t offer a tax break.

— You’re looking for an inexpensive fund.

— The 529 plans in your state doesn’t perform well.

Your State Doesn’t Offer a Tax Break

While there are more than 30 states, such as New York and Virginia, that offer 529 plan deductions for in-state residents, a few states do not.

California, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey and North Carolina charge their residents a state income tax and don’t offer any tax breaks for choosing an in-state 529 plan. While Tennessee and New Hampshire don’t impose a state income tax on wages, these states do have other state-level taxes and don’t offer the deduction.

“California has average (performing) 529 plans and they don’t have any additional incentives for their state residents, So for California residents, it makes sense to look out of state, and consider Rhode Island or New York — or any other state that offers good returns and lower fees,” says Ksenia Yudina, founder and CEO of U-Nest, a mobile app that was launched in 2018 and helps parents set up a 529 college savings plan.

States without any state income tax will also fall into this category: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Adding to the mix, there are a few states with state-level income tax that provide a tax break no matter where the resident invests; those generous states include: Arizona, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Pennsylvania.

“If one is fortunate to live in a state without a state income tax, or a state that recognizes identical tax treatment of any state’s plan, a comparison of the plans themselves is all that is relevant,” says Rob Drury, executive director of the Association of Christian Financial Advisors.

Ross Riskin, assistant professor of taxation at The American College of Financial Services in Pennsylvania, recommends for families to consider contributing to more than one plan if they live in state that allows a state-level deduction, funding an in-state and out-of-state plan.

It also may be wise to consider this “in cases where the family contributes to their home state’s plan in order to receive the maximum state income tax deduction, but still needs to save more in order to meet their education funding goal,” he says.

The tax break among states that offer a deduction typically ranges between $2,000 and $4,000. But other states are more generous. New York, for instance, allows joint filers to deduct up to $10,000 on their contributions.

“If a family needs to save $15,000 per year for future college expenses and their home state offers a maximum state income tax deduction for contributions up to $10,000 per year, it may be wise to consider contributing $10,000 to the home state plan and the remaining $5,000 to an out-of-state plan for diversification purposes,” Riskin says.

You’re Looking for an Inexpensive Plan

Experts say it might be worth looking at another state’s 529 plan if a family’s home state plan doesn’t offer a state income deduction and the underlying fund and management fees are high.

“If a family isn’t tied to their in-state plan, they should look for low fees, good diversified investment options, and ease of use.” Ducoff says.

He recommends Utah’s plan. “(It’s) great on all three counts and I love the ‘Enable Gifting’ feature, which allows relatives who want to give to a child to use a simple web link to give directly,” he says.

529 Plans in Your State Don’t Perform Well

“In a state with lower tax rates and lower deductions for contributions, the potential for better earnings from a high-performing out-of-state plan will often swamp the tax savings that might come from using the plan of your own state,” says Cathy Miller, principal and co-founder of Atlanta Financial Associates.

William Atha II, senior vice president and family wealth director at Morgan Stanley, recommends the state-sponsored plans of South Carolina, Colorado and Nevada.

“These three states are consistently the top-rated states by SavingForCollege.com and have very well performing investment choices as well as some of the highest asset protection limits per account. South Carolina has a unique and robust open architecture fund structure run by outside investment managers,” he says.

When comparing 529s savings account, it’s best to look at an apples-to-apples comparison. For instance, most plans offer an age-based option. Experts recommend looking at how a plan has performed over the last three years.

“You know the age of your child, so you (can) find similar options for Rhode Island, New York, Utah and all those other plans. And you look at those historical returns just for that option.” Yudina says.

For example, the aggressive growth fund under South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan, which is for children ages 0 to 3, captured 7.18 percent on its three-year return. An investor can compare that category of return with another similar age-based option. The Vanguard 529 College Savings Plan offered by Nevada, generated the same return — 7.18 percent — on its its three-year return for its aggressive portfolio intended for children 2 and younger.

Ultimately, Miller says: “There is no one right or best choice for a 529 plan. It depends on your tax bracket, state tax advantages, amount of time till college and your level of savvy as an investor.”

