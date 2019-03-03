3 Benefits of Studying Abroad

A college education can be life-changing; to get even more out of the experience, experts recommend studying abroad. “It really is transformative for students,” says Scott Sibley, interim provost at Goucher College in Maryland. “I…

A college education can be life-changing; to get even more out of the experience, experts recommend studying abroad.

“It really is transformative for students,” says Scott Sibley, interim provost at Goucher College in Maryland. “I see students who come back and the growth that they’ve experienced, the change in them in a positive way now that they’ve seen more is wonderful.”

Study abroad professionals cite many reasons for a student to consider this option, but three in particular stand out.

First, study abroad provides exposure to different systems of governance, education and health care, which may offer a broader understanding of the world. Second, study abroad opportunities are often structured around developing foreign language skills; the immersive nature of an international experience allows students the opportunity to use another tongue every day among native speakers. Finally, experts suggest that the international experience could provide a career boost to study abroad alumni by signaling greater global awareness to employers.

To Sibley, the learning benefits of studying abroad are both evident and abundant. “It teaches a lot of skills, not just the coursework, but how to be resilient, to look at things through a different perspective,” he says.

Expanding Worldview Through Study Abroad

Goucher College emphasizes the study abroad experience by building it into the school’s curriculum as a graduation requirement. The idea is to inspire cross-cultural communication and collaboration.

“We want students, when they graduate, to be able to solve complex problems with people who are not like themselves,” Sibley says.

Similarly, at Soka University of America in California, students also must study abroad before they can graduate.

“To become a global citizen you should gain understanding, acquire knowledge and develop skills for living in an internationally developed, interdependent and culturally diverse world,” says Alex Okuda, director of Soka’s Study Abroad and International Internships Office.

A 2019 survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers indicates that the primary reason students seek out a study abroad experience is to experience a different culture. Other reasons noted include experiencing different approaches to teaching and researching, positioning themselves to work internationally and developing fluency in a foreign language.

Joe O’Shea, assistant vice president for academic affairs at Florida State University, says the transformative effect of an international experience is even greater for low-income and first-generation college students, though they tend to study abroad at lower rates.

“Access to and participation in study abroad has been a challenge for a long time,” O’Shea says. He adds that “it’s not just finances” that may hold these students back but also a lack of awareness about such programs and the benefits those can provide to a student.

Increasingly, he says, schools are turning to shorter models to help students have that experience. While many study abroad programs are traditionally a full semester, O’Shea says courses that are several weeks or a month long are becoming more popular. Ultimately, he says, this opens more doors for students who may otherwise be priced out of the study abroad experience.

Developing Foreign Language Skills

At Soka, students must take four courses in a foreign language. After completing those requirements, students then study abroad, further refining language skills through an immersive experience. While living abroad, students take courses in their chosen language.

“Our study abroad program is very language-driven,” Okuda explains.

Studies have shown that immersion programs — which place students in an environment where another tongue is dominant — increase vocabulary and oral proficiency for most learners, listening comprehension, and the ability to read and write in another language.

The strength of Soka’s model, Okuda says, is that students come back with language skills that can expand career opportunities. Students at Soka can also add an international internship to their experience, he says, which may open doors to working abroad.

In the 2016-17 academic year, more than 332,000 American students studied abroad, according to the 2018 Open Doors Report on International Education released by the Institute of International Education. Broken down by fields of study, STEM majors — those in science, technology, engineering and math — were the most likely to travel to another country for an educational experience, followed by students in business; social sciences; foreign language and international studies; and fine or applied arts. Europe was the most popular region for U.S. students, per the report.

Building an International Resume

With opportunities to live and intern abroad, experts say study abroad students can begin to forge professional networks early on. This could be particularly advantageous for students focused on an international career, O’Shea notes, because it shows experience in that realm.

“If you’re doing an internship with a local company, for instance, in London or in Hong Kong, you’ll be in a place to build many professional contacts in a network that can help yield employment possibilities beyond graduation,” O’Shea says.

Experts believe study abroad benefits can extend to domestic careers as well, noting that the experience can signal intellectual curiosity and the ability to adapt to new experiences and work with colleagues across other cultures and international partners.

According to a 2017 survey by the Institute of International Education, 78 percent of respondents “discussed study abroad in a job interview.” The survey adds: “Study abroad provides a unique opportunity for students to gain work-related skills in a global context.”

For current or college-bound students hoping to study abroad, Sibley suggests they research what options are available so they can make an informed decision of a destination based on what they hope to learn during the experience. Another important early step is to speak with an academic adviser to outline learning and study abroad goals and see how it fits into a degree program.

“It should be intertwined with the rest of their academics in a way that is meaningful,” Sibley says.

