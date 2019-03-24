24 Hour Fitness to open in Fort Totten

24 Hour Fitness has agreed to open a 40,000-square-foot location at Art Place at Fort Totten, the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation’s mixed-used development in Northeast D.C. The facility — the first 24 Hour Fitness…

24 Hour Fitness has agreed to open a 40,000-square-foot location at Art Place at Fort Totten, the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation’s mixed-used development in Northeast D.C.

The facility — the first 24 Hour Fitness in the District and the sixth in the region — is slated to open within the next “few years,” according to a release.

The California-based chain will replace a previously announced tenant, XSport Fitness, which had planned to take 41,825 square feet before changing course.

Located along South Dakota Avenue between Galloway and Ingraham streets NE, the new 24 Hour Fitness will sit below The Modern at Art Place, a 520-unit apartment building. The building is part of the first phase Art Place at Fort Totten, which opened in fall 2017 and includes The Modern, Ramdass Pharmacy, Shiningstars Pediatric Dentistry, T-Mobile and DMV Urgent Care.

In February, Aldi agreed to open a 25,000-square-foot store at Art Place in 2022 as part of the second phase of development,…