2 UMMS board members resign, 4 asked to take leave amid concerns about business contracts

Two University of Maryland Medical System board members have resigned and four more have been asked to take a leave of absence after concerns were raised about their business relationships with the hospital system.

John W. Dillon of Dillon Consulting and Robert L. Pevenstein, a tech entrepreneur and president of consulting firm Princeville Partners, have both resigned from the board.

Chairman Stephen A. Burch has also asked four members that currently have business deals with the system to take a voluntary leave of absence, according to a statement from Burch released late Tuesday afternoon. Those board members are August J. Chiasera, president of the Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake region for M&T Bank; Former Baltimore County Sen. Francis X. Kelly, owner of Kelly & Associates Insurance Group; James A. Soltesz, CEO of Soltesz Inc.; and Walter A. Tilley Jr., CEO of Home Paramount Pest Control.

Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned her seat on the board on Monday after it was revealed that UMMS…