2 Tips for Selecting High School Electives

For many high school students, electives present an opportunity to pursue their unique passions, a direct contrast to required courses in core subjects like English, history, math and science.

But high school electives, when carefully selected, can also prepare students for the challenges of college academics. In this column, two high school graduates share their thought processes for choosing electives, as well as the benefits they experienced.

When you next meet with your high school guidance counselor to settle on courses for next semester or next year, consider keeping this advice in mind. The electives you ultimately choose can make a significant difference in your college experience.

Select high school electives that will help you develop college-level academic skills. Danica Todorovic, a current freshman at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois, selected AP and IB courses in subjects like history as her high school electives. These college-level electives were attractive to Todorovic because they enabled her to refine skills that are crucial to success in college classes. Todorovic wrote in an email that they “certainly prepared me for all the studying and reading and notetaking I have now.”

While the electives you choose should be unique to your particular interests, Todorovic recommends enrolling in at least one AP or IB class while in high school. Even if you ultimately opt for AP Art History or something different like IB Biology, you will “get a sense of a college-level class,” which can be invaluable.

“It will help you in the long run even if it’s not your favorite,” Todorovic says.

Select high school electives that will allow you to build confidence in your potential major. Caitlin Grove, a 2016 graduate of Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville took a slightly different approach to choosing electives. While in high school, she enrolled in computer and U.S. government electives.

These courses were useful to Grove “because they directly aligned with my college goals.” Her U.S. government elective allowed her to expand her knowledge base, while her computer electives equipped her with confidence.

In an email, Grove stressed the importance of selecting electives that can help you approach your prospective major with the right foot forward.

“Choose high school electives that support your interests and give you a little extra confidence once you begin taking college classes.” For Grove, this was curriculum centered around Adobe InDesign and Adobe Photoshop. “It was very beneficial to have existing knowledge of these programs and to be able to confidently tackle class assignments.”

Your high school schedule should prioritize electives that will position you for success in higher education. This may mean first evaluating the list of electives available at your school, and then pursuing those that will help you build your academic skills and major-related confidence. Come your first semester in college, you will be very glad you did.

