$150M mixed-used development coming to Rockville

A joint venture will bring an 18-story, $150 million mixed-used development to downtown Rockville. Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County announced Friday the purchase of 1.5 acres at the…

A joint venture will bring an 18-story, $150 million mixed-used development to downtown Rockville.

Duball LLC, Daiwa House Group and the Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County announced Friday the purchase of 1.5 acres at the corner of Middle Lane and Monroe Street. The development will have 250 market-rate multifamily units, 150 senior affordable residential units, 19,000 square feet of ground-level retail and more than 600 parking spaces.

Buffalo, New York-based M&T Bank is helping finance the construction, loaning $61.4 million of the $100 million needed for the market-rate multifamily and retail components and $24 million of the $50 million needed for the senior affordable housing.

Duball and Daiwa will fund the remainder of the multifamily and retail, and HOC will fund the senior housing through tax credits — creating two separate ownerships of the development, said Marc Dubick, president of Reston-based real estate developer Duball, the developer of Rockville…