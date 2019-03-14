14 Best Sweepstakes to Enter This Year

Some people enter free sweepstakes often, and for good reason. After all, entering giveaways typically don’t involve losing money or paying a fee, unless you win an amount exceeding $600, in which case you will…

Some people enter free sweepstakes often, and for good reason. After all, entering giveaways typically don’t involve losing money or paying a fee, unless you win an amount exceeding $600, in which case you will have to pay taxes on the prize. But before your sign up, browse a few tips from Ruggero Loda, the founder of the running shoes review and advice site RunningShoesGuru.com, which offers a monthly giveaway.

Here are his pointers for using your time wisely and optimizing your odds of winning interesting prizes:

Pool together. “Absolutely take advantage of options of sharing the sweepstake with friends if that gives you extra entries,” Loda says. “In a couple of years of running monthly sweepstakes, all the winners have been people that referred friends.”

Don’t cheat. Not only is cheating poor etiquette, but “all the software used to run sweepstakes have in-built mechanisms to check for cheaters — multiple entries from the same person — and basically all attempts to cheat the system will get you disqualified,” Loda says.

Be a rule follower. “If a condition is requested, for example registering to a newsletter or following (a brand) on Twitter, keep that condition until the end of the sweepstakes,” Loda says. “Many software tools will perform a check before selecting the winner to see if the condition is satisfied. So if you registered originally but unsubscribed at the time of the prize draw, most likely your submission will be void.”

Enter often. “It’s a numbers game. Try and participate in as many sweepstakes as you can,” Loda advises.

Know the terms and conditions. Make sure you’re doing your due diligence before you enter any sweepstakes, and that you read through any fine print and that you enter sweepstakes with reputable brands and companies. If, for instance, you have to pay non-tax-related money to get your prize, that’s a red flag that you aren’t dealing with an ethical organization.

So, with that in mind, if you’re a sweepstakes fan, here are some popular and free contests to keep on your radar:

Sweepstakes to Enter This Year to Win Money

PCH — $7,000 a Week for Life Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: If you win this famous contest from Publishers Clearing House, you will receive a $7,000 check each week for the rest of your life. Though it’s been reported that contestants have a 2.4 billion-to-1 chance of winning the giveaway’s SuperPrize, there’s a silver lining: You have better odds of winning a runner-up prize of $1,000,000 in the giveaway’s Second Chance Drawing.

How often you can enter: Unlimited entries per person

End date: April 23, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S. and Canada (with the exception of the province of Quebec)

Better Homes and Gardens — $15,000 Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: With this giveaway, you could win a $15,000 check.

How often you can enter: Unlimited entries per person, as long as you use one email address per entry.

End date: April 30, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

Sweepstakes to Enter This Year to Win a Trip

HGTV — Escape Your Everyday to Universal Orlando Resort Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win a four-day, three-night getaway to the Universal Orlando theme park in Florida that’s worth a value of $3,700.

How often you can enter: One entry per person, per day

End date: April 26, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S. (with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska)

Carnival — Michaels Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win a free cruise voucher worth $1,500.

How often you can enter: One entry per person

End date: April 30, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

Mars Wrigley — Flavor Vote Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You’ll have the chance to win a trip around the world that’s worth up to $47,714.

How often you can enter: One entry per person, per day; contestants must vote for a new peanut M&M flavor

End date: May 17, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

National Geographic — Explorer Academy Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win a vacation for four people to cruise through Alaska’s Inside Passage — a trip worth $37,500

How often you can enter: One entry per person, household or family

End date: May 31, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S. and Canada (with the exception of Quebec)

Sweepstakes to Enter This Year to Win Money and a Trip

Wide Open Pets — Nashville Vacation Giveaway

Why you should enter: You could win a $2,000 cash prize and two tickets to Dollywood.

How often you can enter: One entry per person

End date: May 21, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S. and Canada

Sweepstakes to Enter This Year to Win Gift Cards

Ann Taylor — $1,000 Gift Card Giveaway

Why you should enter: You could win one of two $1,000 Ann Taylor gift cards.

How often you can enter: One entry per person

End date: April 30, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

KingSize — Win a Wardrobe for Life Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win a $6,000 KingSize gift card or one of eight $100 gift cards.

How often you can enter: One entry per person, per day

End date: Sept. 30, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

Sweepstakes to Enter This Year to Win Practical Items

Steamy Kitchen — Toshiba LED Smart TV Giveaway

Why you should enter: As the name of the sweepstakes suggests, you could win a 32-inch LED Smart TV.

How often you can enter: One entry per person, per day

End date: April 29, 2019

Eligibility: Open to U.S. and Canadian residents

EverydayFamily — Diapers for a Year Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win free diapers for a year (valued at $750).

How often you can enter: 10 entries per person, per day

End date: June 30, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

Luvs — Diapers for a Year Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win one of 12 one-year supplies of Luvs Diapers (valued at $600 each).

How often you can enter: One entry per day

End date: June 30, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

Sweepstakes to Enter This Year to Win Big-Ticket Items

Ford — 2019 Motorcraft Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win a brand-new 2020 Mustang model worth $45,000. Contestants can also win $5,000 in Ford performance parts.

How often you can enter: One entry per person

End Date: Dec. 6, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S. (with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska)

Effy Jewelry — $20,000 Sweepstakes

Why you should enter: You could win a $20,000 shopping spree for new jewelry.

How often you can enter: One entry per person

End date: Aug. 31, 2019

Eligibility: Open to the U.S.

