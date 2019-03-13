Schools That Accept the Most International Students

Some schools admit most, or all, international applicants. It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. universities than others. Among the 189 ranked National Universities that reported these data to U.S.…

Some schools admit most, or all, international applicants.

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. universities than others. Among the 189 ranked National Universities that reported these data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 52 percent for fall 2017. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, approaching or reaching 100 percent. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 10 ranked National Universities with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants where at least 100 were admitted.

University of Colorado–Boulder

U.S. News rank: 96 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2017: 3,065

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 2,608

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 85 percent

More about the University of Colorado–Boulder.

University of Memphis (TN)

U.S. News rank: 230-301

International applicants for fall 2017: 321

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 287

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 89 percent

More about the University of Memphis.

University of Texas–San Antonio

U.S. News rank: 230-301

International applicants for fall 2017: 251

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 229

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 91 percent

More about the University of Texas–San Antonio.

University of Maine

U.S. News rank: 177 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2017: 308

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 285

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 93 percent

More about the University of Maine.

Louisiana Tech University

U.S. News rank: 230-301

International applicants for fall 2017: 126

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 120

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 95 percent

More about Louisiana Tech University.

University of Kansas

U.S. News rank: 129 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2017: 402

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 389

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 97 percent

More about KU.

Colorado State University

U.S. News rank: 140 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2017: 686

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 674

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 98 percent

More about Colorado State University.

Kent State University (OH)

U.S. News rank: 191 (tie)

International applicants for fall 2017: 454

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 445

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 98 percent

More about Kent State University.

University of Nebraska–Omaha

U.S. News rank: 230-301

International applicants for fall 2017: 166

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 166

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 100 percent

More about the University of Nebraska–Omaha.

University of Nevada–Las Vegas

U.S. News rank: 230-301

International applicants for fall 2017: 198

International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 198

Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 100 percent

More about UNLV.

Learn more about studying in the U.S.

Discover the differences between colleges and universities in the U.S., and learn what it means to be conditionally admitted to a U.S. school. For even more advice, follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

U.S. universities that admit the highest percentage of international students

— University of Nebraska–Omaha

— University of Nevada–Las Vegas

— Kent State University

— Colorado State University

— University of Kansas

— Louisiana Tech University

— University of Maine

— University of Texas–San Antonio

— University of Memphis

— University of Colorado–Boulder

More from U.S. News

How to Begin a U.S. College Search as an International Student

30 Questions to Ask U.S. College Representatives at an Education Fair

3 Ways to Evaluate a Global University Without Visiting

Schools That Accept the Most International Students originally appeared on usnews.com

Updated on March 18, 2019: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.