Schools That Accept the Most International Students

It’s easier for prospective international students to gain admission to some U.S. universities than others. Among the 189 ranked National Universities that reported these data to U.S. News, the average acceptance rate for international students was 52 percent for fall 2017. But at some institutions, the acceptance rate was significantly higher, approaching or reaching 100 percent. For prospective international students interested in studying in the U.S. and curious about where they might have a good chance of getting in, here are the 10 ranked National Universities with the highest acceptance rates for international undergraduate applicants where at least 100 were admitted.
University of Colorado–Boulder
U.S. News rank: 96 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2017: 3,065
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 2,608
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 85 percent
University of Memphis (TN)
U.S. News rank: 230-301
International applicants for fall 2017: 321
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 287
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 89 percent
University of Texas–San Antonio
U.S. News rank: 230-301
International applicants for fall 2017: 251
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 229
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 91 percent
University of Maine
U.S. News rank: 177 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2017: 308
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 285
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 93 percent
Louisiana Tech University
U.S. News rank: 230-301
International applicants for fall 2017: 126
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 120
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 95 percent
University of Kansas
U.S. News rank: 129 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2017: 402
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 389
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 97 percent
Colorado State University
U.S. News rank: 140 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2017: 686
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 674
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 98 percent
Kent State University (OH)
U.S. News rank: 191 (tie)
International applicants for fall 2017: 454
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 445
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 98 percent
University of Nebraska–Omaha
U.S. News rank: 230-301
International applicants for fall 2017: 166
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 166
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 100 percent
University of Nevada–Las Vegas
U.S. News rank: 230-301
International applicants for fall 2017: 198
International applicants accepted for fall 2017: 198
Acceptance rate for international students for fall 2017: 100 percent
Updated on March 18, 2019: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.