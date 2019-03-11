11 Law Schools Where Students Had the Highest LSAT Scores

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

For the aspiring litigator, a good LSAT score is an important part of the application to get into a top law school.

The LSAT is short for Law School Admission Test, and scores range from 120 to 180. Based on LSAT scores reported by 192 ranked schools to U.S. News in an annual survey, the national average median is 156. At the 11 programs with the highest scores, including ties, the average median score is nearly 171.

Harvard University and Yale University tied for the top median LSAT score, with full-time law students entering in fall 2018 earning a 173 at both institutions.

Law schools where students score at the top are among the highest-ranked programs in the Best Law Schools rankings. Due to ties, all 11 programs cracked the top 10.

[Read: What Is a Good LSAT Score?]

The LSAT, administered by the Law School Admission Council, is comprised of five multiple-choice sections, each 35 minutes long. A 35-minute writing portion is also included in the exam.

Some law schools also accept the GRE, including several top-ranked programs, though many still require the LSAT.

[Read: 10 Key Differences Between the LSAT and GRE.]

Below are the 11 law schools with the highest median LSAT scores for full-time students who started in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Don’t see your school on this list? Access the U.S. News Law School Compass to find LSAT scores, complete rankings and much more. School officials can access historical data and rankings, including of peer institutions, via U.S. News Academic Insights.

U.S. News surveyed 201 schools for our 2018 survey of law programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Law Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The LSAT data above are correct as of March 19, 2019.

More from U.S. News

How Long Is Law School and What Is It Like?

How Submitting Your Law School Application Early Could Pay Off

3 Ways the LSAT Prepares Students for Law School

11 Law Schools Where Students Had the Highest LSAT Scores originally appeared on usnews.com