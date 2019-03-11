11 Female Finance Influencers You Should be Following

The world of finance, like many industries, has long been a boys club. But women have been making waves for years and continue to push through gender barriers to become industry leaders. According to a…

The world of finance, like many industries, has long been a boys club. But women have been making waves for years and continue to push through gender barriers to become industry leaders. According to a 2018 study by McKinsey & Company with LeanIn.org, women account for about 56 percent of entry-level financial services positions, but just 26 percent of C-suite level positions, a small uptick from last year, but still not quite parity.

Looking for financial advice that isn’t coming from a man or catered to men used to be nearly impossible. But the rise of women in power, along with the explosion of the internet, has created a network of women who are great with money and want to help you be great with money, too. You can follow these women on Twitter, listen to their podcasts, read their books or follow their blogs to get inspired to tackle debt, stick to your budget and grow your wealth.

Read on to learn about the female financial influencers you should be following.

Winnie Sun

Entrepreneur Winnie Sun is all about the hustle. As a child of immigrants, Sun learned the value of hard work early in life. Her website explains that Sun learned about financial hardship through her family’s experiences and strived to make a better living for herself and eventually her own children. Now as the managing director and founding partner of Sun Group Wealth Partners, Sun advises individuals and companies on how to better manage their money and grow their wealth. She continues to inspire and motivate people on The Winnie Sun Podcast, through her Twitter Tweetchats and at speaking engagements throughout the country.

Follow her on Twitter at @winniesun.

Farnoosh Torabi

Host of the award-winning podcast “So Money,” Farnoosh Torabi has been encouraging her followers to live rich for more than 10 years. Her first book “You’re So Money: Live Rich Even When You’re Not” was a hit that brought Torabi a massive audience looking for financial guidance. According to her website, she draws from her own experience working her way out of student debt in one of the most expensive cities in the world, coupled with research on the psychological and emotional factors of financial literacy. Now as a mother of two, Torabi continues sharing her expertise on her podcast, in her books, as a contributor to numerous publications and as a guest on talk shows and news broadcasts.

Follow her on Twitter at @Farnoosh.

Emma Johnson

Emma Johnson started her website, WealthySingleMommy.com in 2012 when she realized there was a need for financial advice catering to single moms, according to her website. Today, her blog continues to help single moms figure out how to balance the craziness of parenting with their careers and personal lives. Johnson knows from experience that being a mother — especially a single mother — can easily be a full-time job. That’s why she aims to help women live full lives by getting their finances in order, being better parents and doing the things they love.

Follow her on Twitter at @JohnsonEmma.

Lauren Bowling

The award-winning blogger behind FinancialBestLife.com, Lauren Bowling has been sharing her finance journey in an effort to educate and empower others since 2012. Her bio tells readers how Bowling got her start blogging as “L Bee and the Money Tree,” where she wrote about overcoming a shopping addiction, getting out of credit card debt and more throughout her financial journey. Bowling writes that she wanted to create the “ultimate money advice destination for people who have big dreams but aren’t so ‘money minded,'” and thus she launched Financial Best Life.

Follow her on Twitter at @thelaurenbowlin.

Tiffany Aliche

Tiffany Aliche, who calls herself “The Budgetnista,” uses her motto “live richer” to inspire her followers to take control of their finances and create wealth through education. She founded the Live Richer Challenge in 2014, a movement that helps educate people through free online courses and a community of thousands of other people striving to live better financial lives. A former U.S. News My Money contributor, Aliche has appeared across numerous news programs as well as online news outlets sharing her expertise.

Follow her on Twitter at @TheBudgetnista.

Kara Perez and Tanja Hester

Kara Perez and Tanja Hester host “The Fairer Cents,” an award-winning podcast focused on helping women address financial inequality. Perez founded Bravely, a website that provides education and resources to help women conquer their finances. Hester is the author and blogger behind “Our Next Life,” where she has been sharing her and her husband’s journey to early retirement.

Follow them on Twitter at @FairerCents.

Sandy Smith

The blogger behind “Yes I Am Cheap,” Sandy Smith tells visitors to the site about the time she was more than $100,000 in debt 10 years ago. She started blogging to keep herself accountable when getting out of debt. Now she’s learned enough about money and tackling debt to help others do the same. With her blog and online courses, Smith is helping thousands of people get out of debt, fix their credit and expand their small businesses.

Follow her on Twitter at @yesiamcheap.

Tonya Rapley

Tonya Rapley founded her website, “My Fab Finance” to help break down the stigmas that often come with conversations about money. On her website, Rapley writes, “I know how it feels to be depressed and ashamed about money, and that’s why I created My Fab Finance. My goal is to help you own your power and break the cycle of living paycheck to paycheck so that you can live free and do more of what you love.” My Fab Finance has online courses and a Facebook community of Rapley’s followers sharing their experiences.

Follow her Twitter at @MyFabFinance.

Audrey Bellis

Founder of Worthy Women, Audrey Bellis focuses on getting women to know their worth in order for them to succeed financially. Through podcasts and live events, Bellis and Worthy Women work to connect women to a supportive community of other women looking for success.

Follow her Twitter at @AudreyBellis.

Amanda Clayman

As a financial therapist, Amanda Clayman uses a therapeutic approach to helping people get their finances on track. Clayman’s experience helped her understand that financial literacy isn’t always the issue. On her blog, Clayman shares the story of the “$19,000 haircut” that instilled her passion for financial wellness. She writes about being raised with good money values and education but falling into bad habits that left her under a pile of debt. She partnered with The Actors Fund back in 2006 and founded a cognitive behavioral therapy-based financial wellness program.

Follow her on Twitter at @mandaclay.

