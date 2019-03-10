10 Things to Know About Israel Israel, the only Jewish nation in the world, is a small country on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. For its relatively small size, the country has played…

10 Things to Know About Israel

Israel, the only Jewish nation in the world, is a small country on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. For its relatively small size, the country has played a large role in global affairs. The country has a strong economy, landmarks of significance to several religions and strained relationships with many of its Arab neighbors.

The country is home to some of the world’s most holy sites, including the Western Wall, the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque.

Here are 10 things to know about Israel.

Languages

The country has two official languages: Hebrew and Arabic. Nonetheless, plenty of people speak English.

Compact Country

Israel is a small country, covering only 1 percent of the Middle East.

Ben Gurion Airport

Tel Aviv’s airport, Ben Gurion, is know for its demanding security measures. When scheduling a departure from Ben Gurion, passengers are often advised to show up at the airport three hours in advance.

High Immigration

The country has the highest relative immigration rate, absorbing 350 percent its population in six decades.

Nobel Prize Winners

Israel also has the highest number of Nobel Prize winners per capita, more than the U.S., France or Germany.

Models

Israel was the first country to ban underweight models in 2013. Women with a body mass lower than 18.5 were prohibited from being on the catwalk or in photoshoots.

Beaches

Israel has more than 130 beaches, of which 92 along the Mediterranean coast.

Tech Startups

It is one of the most active countries in the world in startups in technology, with hundreds of new companies looking for the best ideas in the field.

Age and Religion

The median age in Israel is about 30, and the country hosts a variety of religions such as Judaism, Islam, Christianity, Druze and others.

Independence

The independent state of Israel was declared on May 14, 1948, after several years of tensions between the Arabs and the Jews in the area. David Ben-Gurion became the first prime minister.

