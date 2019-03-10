10 Things to Know About France

France is one of Europe’s leading economies, known for its wine, sophisticated food and fashion. Its history and politics have dominated the Old Continent for centuries and keeps guiding the current direction of the European…

France is one of Europe’s leading economies, known for its wine, sophisticated food and fashion. Its history and politics have dominated the Old Continent for centuries and keeps guiding the current direction of the European Union. The country’s reach extends around the globe through science, politics, economics and culture.

Here are 10 interesting facts about France.

1. France is the world’s most popular tourist destination by country. Nearly 87 million people visited the country in 2017, the most recent year that data is available, according to the U.N.’s World Tourism Organization.

2. France is an influential player and a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, NATO, the G-7, the G-20, the European Union, and multiple other multilateral organizations.

3. The country hosts well-known worldwide companies such as Airbus, Renault or France Telecom.

4. France is a nation known for its high levels of public expenditure. In 2017, France’s public debt reached 97 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), up from 89.5 percent of GDP in 2012.

5. France is known for its cheese. Each cheese type is connected to a particular region in the country and is a reason of pride for the area. Some of the most famous types of cheese in France are Beaufort from Savoy, Cantal from Auvergne, Camembert from Normandie, Chabichou from Poitou, Comté from France-Comté, Maroilles from Nord-Pas-De-Calais, and Roquefort from Midi-Pyrénées.

6. The main type of grapes in France are Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc for red grapes, and Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon for the whites.

7. The Paris metro system is one of the most famous and most transited public systems in the world. It covers about 250 stops.

8. The famous “macaron” pastry made of a crunchy sandwich-like cookie with cream in the middle is said to not be French, but actually Italian, from Florence.

9. Foie Gras, a culinary specialty in France, is a pate made of either duck or goose liver. You can tell the difference by the color — Duck foie gras is darker, and the goose one is pale.

10. Nuclear energy produces roughly 75 percent of the country’s electricity, making France one of the world’s largest users of nuclear power in the world.

