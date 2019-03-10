10 Medical Schools With the Lowest Acceptance Rates

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

Many children dream of becoming doctors when they grow up. And it’s understandable why: The medical profession offers the opportunity to both heal the sick and earn a six-figure salary. But the sad truth is that many people who try to go to medical school are turned away because there are more applications than seats at these institutions.

Among the 118 ranked medical schools that reported their fall 2018 acceptance rate to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average was 6.8 percent. That means competition is fierce for medical school hopefuls, many of whom feel intense stress when attempting to distinguish themselves from others with high GPAs and MCAT scores during the admissions process.

The average acceptance rate among the 10 med schools that admitted the smallest proportion of prospective students was 2.4 percent. The University of Arizona–Tucson had the lowest rate, admitting only 1.9 percent of those who applied.

Among the 10 institutions, the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California–Los Angeles received the most applications — 14,503 — and issued only 303 acceptances.

There are, however, some medical schools where the odds of acceptance are better. The University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences had the highest acceptance rate among ranked schools that reported these data, admitting 20.5 percent of applicants.

Below is a list of the 10 ranked medical schools that accepted the lowest percentage of prospective students in fall 2018. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

* RNP denotes an institution that is ranked in the bottom one-fourth of all rank-eligible medical and osteopathic schools. U.S. News calculates a rank for the school but has decided not to publish it.

