10 Law Schools Whose Grads Get Judicial Clerkships

A judicial clerkship involves legal research and writing and is a great job for recent law school graduates. Though a clerkship typically only lasts a year or two, it can catapult young lawyers into prominent positions and become the foundation of a successful career. While becoming a judicial clerk is no easy task, graduates of some law schools are more likely to obtain a clerkship than their peers at other law schools. Here are the 10 schools where graduates are most likely to become clerks, including the percent of those in federal and state or local clerkships.

University of Nevada–Las Vegas

U.S. News law school rank: 58

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 29.4 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 14.3 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 85.7 percent

More about the William S. Boyd School of Law at University of Nevada–Las Vegas.

University of Montana

U.S. News law school rank: 115 (tie)

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 29.7 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 36.4 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 63.6 percent

More about the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law.

University of South Dakota

U.S. News law school rank: 138 (tie)

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 29.8 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 11.8 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 88.2 percent

More about the University of South Dakota School of Law.

Widener University (DE)

U.S. News law school rank: Rank Not Published

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 30.8 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 0 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 100 percent

More about Widener University–Delaware Law School.

University of Minnesota

U.S. News law school rank: 20

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 31.4 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 18 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 82 percent

More about the University of Minnesota Law School.

University of Baltimore

U.S. News law school rank: 126 (tie)

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 32.7 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 0 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 100 percent

More about the University of Baltimore School of Law.

University of Maryland (Carey)

U.S. News law school rank: 52 (tie)

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 33.1 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 17.9 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 82.1 percent

More about the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.

Yale University (CT)

U.S. News law school rank: 1

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 37.3 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 84.8 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 11.4 percent

More about Yale Law School.

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

U.S. News law school rank: 77 (tie)

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 52.7 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 2.2 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 97.8 percent

More about Rutgers Law School.

Seton Hall University (NJ)

U.S. News law school rank: 59 (tie)

Total 2017 graduates employed in judicial clerkships: 62.4 percent

Percent of those clerks in federal courts: 2 percent

Percent of those clerks in state and local courts: 98 percent

More about the Seton Hall University School of Law.

10 Law Schools Whose Grads Get Judicial Clerkships originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/26/19: This slideshow has been updated to reflect the 2020 Best Law Schools rankings.