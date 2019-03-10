10 Law Schools That Offer the Most Tuition Help

Grants can help with the cost of law school. Attending law school full time isn’t cheap. On average, law school students paid $48,755 in tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 academic year to attend a…

Grants can help with the cost of law school.

Attending law school full time isn’t cheap. On average, law school students paid $48,755 in tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 academic year to attend a private school, according to data submitted to U.S. News in an annual survey. Among the 82 public law schools that submitted data, the average in-state sticker price was $27,591 — about $13,100 less than the average price out-of-state students paid. To offset tuition costs, law schools dole out grant money on a case-by-case basis. Some schools offer more to prized recruits. Here are 10 schools where students received enough grants to cover more than half of their tuition.

George Mason University (VA)

U.S. News law school rank: 45 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $25,354 per year in-state; $40,740 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $28,106

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 78.5 percent

Learn more about the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

University of Missouri

U.S. News law school rank: 64 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $21,837 per year in-state; $40,347 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $17,020

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 79 percent

Learn more about the University of Missouri School of Law.

Villanova University (PA)

U.S. News law school rank: 71 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $45,195 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $42,080

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2016): 80.2 percent

Learn more about the Charles Widger School of Law at Villanova University.

University of St. Thomas (MN)

U.S. News law school rank: 117 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $40,247 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $27,822

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 80.5 percent

Learn more about the School of Law at University of St. Thomas.

Western New England University (MA)

U.S. News law school rank: Rank Not Published

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $40,954

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $27,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 82.3 percent

Learn more about the Western New England University School of Law.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park

U.S. News law school rank: 64 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $49,070 per year in-state and out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $45,600

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 86.7 percent

Learn more about Penn State Law at Pennsylvania State University–University Park.

Belmont University (TN)

U.S. News law school rank: 138 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $43,480 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $29,979

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 86.8 percent

Learn more about the College of Law at Belmont University.

Liberty University (VA)

U.S. News law school rank: Rank Not Published

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $35,782 per year

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $19,500

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 87 percent

Learn more about Liberty University Law School.

Pennsylvania State University–Carlisle (Dickinson)

U.S. News law school rank: 71(tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $48,686 per year, in-state and out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $48,000

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 90.6 percent

Learn more about the Dickinson School of Law at Pennsylvania State University–Carlisle.

University of Nebraska–Lincoln

U.S. News law school rank: 77 (tie)

Tuition and fees for full-time students (2017-2018): $15,645 per year in-state; $34,841 per year out-of-state

Median grant for full-time students (2017): $16,221

Full-time grant recipients who received a grant that covered more than half of tuition (2017): 94.3 percent

Learn more about the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Law.

Get guidance on choosing a law school.

Learn more about applying to law school, and get our complete rankings of the 2020 Best Law Schools. For more advice and information on choosing a law school, follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Law schools where most grant recipients received funds covering more than half of tuition

— University of Nebraska–Lincoln: 94.3 percent

— Pennsylvania State University–Carlisle: 90.6 percent

— Liberty University (VA): 87 percent

— Belmont University (TN): 86.8 percent

— Pennsylvania State University–University Park: 86.7 percent

— Western New England University (MA): 82.3 percent

— University of St. Thomas (MN): 80.5 percent

— Villanova University (PA): 80.2 percent

— University of Missouri: 79 percent

— George Mason University (VA): 78.5 percent

More from U.S. News

Law Schools Offer Loan Assistance Programs to Debt-Burdened Grads

10 Law Schools That Leave Grads With the Least Debt

As Law Schools Reduce Cost, Experts Say Financial Planning Still Key

10 Law Schools That Offer the Most Tuition Help originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/21/19: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.