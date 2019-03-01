1 in 3 Africans Say They Consider Emigrating

Migration is one of the world’s most pressing issues, changing countries’ demographics and stirring political currents. New research shows that more than 1 in 3 surveyed Africans have considered emigrating, and about 1 in 5…

Migration is one of the world’s most pressing issues, changing countries’ demographics and stirring political currents. New research shows that more than 1 in 3 surveyed Africans have considered emigrating, and about 1 in 5 gave the notion “a lot of thought.” In addition, about 3 percent of the population who considered emigrating are making preparations to move.

Across Africa, a sentiment to leave a native country is strong, with people in Zimbabwe and Lesotho reporting the highest levels of a desire to move, according to a new report published by Afrobarometer, a pan-African non-partisan research network that conducts public opinion surveys on democracy, governance and economic conditions in more than 35 countries in Africa.

Among the most significant findings in the 2019 report:

— More than half of those surveyed in Cabo Verde, Sierra Leone (both at 57 percent), the Gambia (56 percent), Togo, and São Tomé and Príncipe (both at 54 percent) say they have thought at least “a little bit” about leaving.

— Of those considering leaving, about 1 in 10 are making preparations to leave.

— Young adults and highly educated citizens are most likely to consider leaving their home countries.

— Africans questioned in the survey say poverty is not the main reasons they would consider leaving their countries, although it is one of the motives for relocating. Poor citizens are more likely to look at migration as a way of escaping their current economic condition. Financially stable Africans cite better education opportunities, life adventures and business options as reasons to migrate.

— Of those who wish to migrate, more than 30 percent say they want to move to another country in their region or somewhere in Africa. Those most eager to stay on the continent are citizens in countries across Southern Africa; those less eager to stay are North Africans.

— Africans looking to move abroad generally want to move to Europe (27 percent of potential immigrants expressed this) and North America (22 percent).

— People in most of the countries surveyed list work as the main reason for immigrating (44 percent), followed by escaping poverty and hardship (29 percent).

Afrobarometer’s findings are based on data from 45,823 people surveyed in 34 countries between September 2016 and September 2018. The survey did not include the views of people in South Sudan or Libya, two countries suffering from ongoing conflicts. South Sudan alone has seen more than 2 million people flee the country due to fighting, according to the United Nations.

The survey’s results are significant, the report’s authors say, because of Africa’s projected population growth. The continent’s population of 1 billion people in 2010 is forecast to grow to 2.5 billion in 2050 and account for 1 in 4 people on Earth, according to the World Economic Forum.

While countries in the Asia-Pacific account for the greatest share of global migrants, sub-Saharan nations account for 8 of the 10 fastest growing international migrant populations, according to the Pew Research Center.

