Zeppelin the latest restaurant concept to give this Shaw space a go

Zeppelin, a Japanese street food and Omakase concept, will open late February at 1544 9th St. NW. This venue previously housed both “Top Chef” alumnus Kwame Onwuachi’s Shaw Bijou — which shuttered in January 2017 after less than three months — and the French Quarter Brasserie, which lasted about six months. Zeppelin is the third restaurant to make it a go.

The Zeppelin concept comes from mixologist-brothers Ari and Micah Wilder and their partners Adrian Williams and Minoru Ogawa, the Tokyo-native who ran the sushi programs at every East Coast Mandarin Oriental before opening his own restaurants.

The 3,000 square-foot space, designed by Reid & Taylor Studio, includes a 220-seat dining room and a 20-seat cocktail bar on the first floor. Zeppelin will have another bar on the second floor, plus an 800-square-foot outdoor patio that can seat 65 guests.

The Wilder brothers’ first venture,…