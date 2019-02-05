Wizards turn to eye-tracking tech to monitor player fatigue

The Washington Wizards are partnering with SyncThink, a California-based neurotechnology company, to adopt a brain performance monitoring system for players. The EYE-SYNC brain health assessment tool will help performance and medical staff monitor and understand…

The Washington Wizards are partnering with SyncThink, a California-based neurotechnology company, to adopt a brain performance monitoring system for players.

The EYE-SYNC brain health assessment tool will help performance and medical staff monitor and understand the role fatigue plays on brain performance throughout the course of the season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The SyncThink platform identifies, retrains and optimizes the brain’s performance so athletes can avoid injury. Evaluating how the brain recovers during the season can allow teams to better understand how travel and adjustments in sleep and training schedules can lead to a better performances.

The Wizards join the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors and several athletic conferences and hospitals across the country to use eye-tracking methods to evaluate performance readiness and injury risk. The Capital City Go-Go will also use the platform and the Wizards will use it to assess future draft prospects.…