Why Premeds Should Go to a Biomedical Research Conference

Many national biomedical conferences offer programs for undergraduates as part of their main conference. For instance, the American Society of Hematology organizes a full day of events and activities for trainees prior to its annual main conference and the American Society of Cell Biology runs an undergraduate research poster competition. A wide array of regional, national, and international conferences occur throughout the year in every medical and scientific topic imaginable so students should ask their research adviser about which conferences would be the most relevant for them and their work.

You can participate in a meaningful exchange of ideas with veteran practitioners and researchers. Students who have made significant progress in their research should also consider participating in a conference’s general scientific session, where researchers present their findings as posters or oral presentations.

To be eligible, participants need to submit an abstract, or a summary of their research project, for approval by a scientific committee months ahead of the event. The competitiveness of being accepted into a general session varies depending on the conference, which, again, is why research advisers are the best resource to help students decide on which conferences to attend. If an abstract is approved, students will be able to present their findings in front of veteran scientists and researchers and participate in the exchange of scientific information.

You can build a powerful arsenal for competitive medical programs. Winning awards in student poster competitions or getting an abstract accepted to a general scientific session is a significant accomplishment that students can add to their resume and medical school applications. This demonstrates to medical schools how serious an applicant is about research, beyond publishing a research paper.

Furthermore, every school-specific secondary application has a “Why do you want to come to X school?” question. By learning about what other researchers and scientists are doing in the schools of his or her interest, an applicant may be able to talk about a desire to collaborate with a specific faculty member she may have encountered at a recent conference. This way, a student can provide a powerful and specific reason to convince a medical school admissions committee of her interest, particularly in research-oriented schools.

Undergrad conference participation prepares you for conference presentations as a medical student. To get into a top residency program or a small and highly competitive field — such as dermatology, neurosurgery or ophthalmology — research during medical school is a necessity and going to conferences is an important way to get to know program directors and future colleagues. Attending conferences before medical training will prepare applicants for this next step of their career.

Students who identify as underrepresented minorities can consider attending minority-oriented research conferences, such as the Society for Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans Conference, or the Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students. This will both afford them an opportunity to learn about research being done in a wide range of scientific fields and come out feeling empowered and personally supported. Students will be able to connect with mentors, hear from luminaries who share their background and develop a strong network and support with peers who share the same goals.

Going to a biomedical research conference will open one’s eyes to a wide range of scientific research and demonstrate to medical school admissions committees that a student is serious about conducting research in medical school and beyond.

Students working on a project should ask their mentors about attending and participating in a research conference in order to bolster their application for medical school and to get more invested in the scientific world.

