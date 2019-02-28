Why Jeff Bezos didn’t sit on the HQ2 site search committee

From his 27,000-square-foot home in Kalorama to his ownership of The Washington Post, there were signs that Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos might favor Greater Washington as the home for Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters. But…

From his 27,000-square-foot home in Kalorama to his ownership of The Washington Post, there were signs that Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos might favor Greater Washington as the home for Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters.

But the richest person in the world was not a part of the search team on the ground that ultimately chose Arlington County for part of HQ2, said Holly Sullivan, who was among the leaders of the e-commerce giant’s search.

“He was not on the committee. That would have been a logistical nightmare — trying to organize him,” Sullivan said, drawing laughter among those at Bisnow’s HQ2-Apalooza event Thursday.

That’s not to say Bezos had no say, of course — while he was not on the site search committee, an Amazon spokesperson said later in the day that he was still involved in the details.

During the event, 17 panelists spoke on topics ranging from affordable housing to how JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) landed the deal of a lifetime — much of which has been…