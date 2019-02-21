Why Investors Should Not Overreact

A flood of negative developments contributed to the December 2018 market correction, including the resignation of James Mattis as secretary of defense, rumors that President Donald Trump would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and…

A flood of negative developments contributed to the December 2018 market correction, including the resignation of James Mattis as secretary of defense, rumors that President Donald Trump would fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the shutdown of the U.S. government.

The market may have overreacted to December’s headlines, and the combination of good news and some less-bad news is contributing to the market rally to start 2019.

Unfortunately, the tendency of investors to overreact to popular narratives is creating unrealistic hopes for Fed policy, Chinese stimulus, and stock valuations in the U.S. Fears of an imminent stock market collapse akin to the Global Financial Crisis or dot-com bust may be equally unrealistic.

Investors should carefully scrutinize the following expectations:

Many analysts expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates. There is increasing speculation that the Fed’s next move will be to cut rates in response to slowing economic growth.

Disappointing growth in China and trade tensions have been significant factors contributing to economic growth falling short of expectations. Chinese economic momentum has been a significant catalyst for global economic growth since the Global Financial Crisis, and the slowdown in China creates wide-ranging economic impact for the rest of the world.

In the U.S., corporate tax reform was expected to provide a boost to business spending. The expected boom in business spending didn’t materialize, as trade tensions and tariffs created uncertainty about input costs and global supply chains. Consequently, corporate CEOs have been hestitant to initiate significant capital spending projects.

The Fed isn’t the primary culprit for the economic slowdown, as interest rates remain reasonably low and inflation is under control. Although the price of credit is higher — reflected in widening credit spreads — credit is readily availabile for businesses and consumers.

The Fed is an easy target for blame or praise, but Fed policy can’t solve the problem of slowing growth in China or uncertainty created by trade tensions. Although slowing growth and the flattening yield curve will likely cause the Fed to hit the pause button on rate hikes in 2019, investors expecting a rate cut are likely to be disappointed.

Investors are counting on China to implement massive stimulus. Chinese economic stimulus helped the world recover from the Global Financial Crisis. Additional stimulus from China in 2016 helped the global economy rebound from the late 2015 growth slowdown. Chinese stimulus spending targeting infrastructure and housing created a boom in imports of machinery and raw materials.

Today, China’s economy is clearly slowing, with reported third-quarter 2018 GDP growth of 6.5 percent the slowest growth since 2009. China is taking steps to boost growth, but the nature of stimulus is different this time.

Chinese leaders are concerned about speculative excesses in property markets, and have refrained from repeating prior measures to encourage property development. Stimulus measures today are consumer-focused. Tax cuts in China are intended to support consumer spending, while liquidity injections to banks are designed to channel credit to consumers and private-sector businesses.

Given the consumer-oriented focus and size of current stimulus measures, the impact on the global economy will be less game-changing than was the case in 2009 or 2016.

U.S. equities are increasingly characterized as being “cheap.” Price-earnings ratios for the S&P 500 index have fallen to about 16 times forward earnings estimate, considerably below last year’s highs of more than 18 times. U.S. stocks are undeniably less expensive than was the case last January, but are far from cheap.

The challenge is that considerable uncertainty about trade, Chinese growth, and the path of the dollar could create challenges for the earnings component of the P/E ratio. In addition, rising interest rates and tightening profit margins may also compress the earnings multiple that investors are willing to pay.

Dependence on foreign earnings is also a risk for U.S. large company stocks, with about 40 percent of S&P 500 earnings derived from foreign revenues. What happens overseas no longer stays overseas, and sluggish foreign economies could depress U.S. corporate profits.

If trade wars become a “tail risk” rather than a base-case assessment, U.S. equities should continue their rally, making today’s valuations a good entry point. However, continued conflict over trade or other negative catalysts could make today’s valuations an expensive entry point.

Many investors assume that the next bear market will be as bad as the dot-com bust and Global Financial Crisis. Recency bias is understandable, given the magnitude of the market downturns in 2000 and 2008. However, there are few parallels to the major bear markets of 2000 and 2008, as well as to the early 1970’s bear market.

In contrast to 2008, there isn’t a real estate bubble, bank leverage is far lower, and consumer balance sheets are much stronger. Equity valuations are considerably lower than the distorted levels of 1999, and business spending less exuberant. The inflationary problems of the 1970s are very distant, with inflation near the Fed’s target levels, the oil market fundamentally changed, and wages rising moderately despite tight labor markets.

The potential for a bear market remains a near-term risk worthy of note, but the next bear market may be shorter and shallower than is commonly feared.

The most likely scenario for the remainder of 2019 is a global economy that grows at a slower pace than the peaks reached after the Global Financial Crisis, helped by a de-escalation of trade tensions, a Fed that stays on hold for an extended period of time, and Chinese stimulus that provides a mild boost to global growth.

Disclosures: Investments in securities are not insured, protected or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal. This communication may include opinions and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are opinions and/or forward-looking statements (including words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and “expect”). Although we believe that the beliefs and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such beliefs and expectations will prove to be correct.

