While you were sleeping, the first trains rolled on the Silver Line extension

There were no passengers, of course, but Metrorail trains made their first pass of the Silver Line extension between Reston and Ashburn early Wednesday morning.

The two-car trains ran between the Innovation Center Station past Dulles International Airport to the end of the aerial guideway west of the airport. They were used to polish the third rail, which carries the electric current that powers the cars.

“Polishing is necessary to remove rust that can accumulate on rails that are not frequently used,” per a release issued by the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project.

More tests and polishing are planned over the coming months, a milestone in the $2.8 billion project, officials said. The Silver Line west of Wiehle-Reston East is expected to start passenger service in 2020, despite a handful of major challenges during construction — faulty concrete panels (and related criminal charges and a $1 million settlement), a sinking garage, and cracks in concrete girders

