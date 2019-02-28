Where Can I Find Affordable Insulin?

Daily injections of insulin keep people with Type 1 diabetes alive. The latest-generation insulins provide better control of blood sugar, with fewer side effects, than ever. However, continually rising prices make insulin increasingly unaffordable for…

Daily injections of insulin keep people with Type 1 diabetes alive. The latest-generation insulins provide better control of blood sugar, with fewer side effects, than ever. However, continually rising prices make insulin increasingly unaffordable for many people with diabetes.

Some Type 1 diabetes patients take dangerous chances by rationing insulin — skipping or cutting back on needed doses. That leaves them at risk for diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially lethal condition involving extremely high blood sugar.

[See: 13 Ways Social Determinants Affect Health.]

This week, Congress is holding hearings and grilling pharmaceutical company executives about sky-high prices for prescription drugs like insulin. As a result, consumers with diabetes may eventually see changes with future protections from astronomical drug prices.

Finding Affordable Insulin

If you have Type 1 diabetes and need cost relief now, these resources can help make insulin more accessible.

BenefitsCheckUp. There’s an indirect way to better afford your insulin. BenefitsCheckUp is a free, interactive online service from the National Council on Aging that lets you plug in your ZIP code, age and other demographic info to pinpoint a variety of benefit or assistance programs available to you. Benefit areas include health care, income assistance, food and nutrition, housing and utilities, employment benefits, veterans’ benefits and medication. By taking advantage of all benefits for which you qualify, you could free up more of your budget toward purchasing insulin.

Manufacturer Savings Cards. People who pay full retail price for a specific brand of prescribed insulin — and whose prescriptions are not covered or reimbursed by federal or state programs such as Medicare or Medicaid — can apply for savings cards. For example, Sanofi currently offers an Admelog savings card that guarantees a lower price on this brand of mealtime insulin for the next 12 months for eligible patients. (Patients must reapply for such benefits after the offer period expires.) Savings may also apply for people working to meet an insurance deductible.

NeedyMeds. The national nonprofit NeedyMeds helps people who can’t afford medications and other health care costs. “It’s kind of a patient assistance warehouse — all of the manufacturers’ programs are there,” says Kenny Correia, a clinical pharmacist and director of medication therapy services with Anchor Medical Associates in Rhode Island. Keying in “Humalog,” for instance, brings up program application and prescription forms via the Lilly Cares Foundation Patient Assistance Program. A savings card is also currently available for a Humalog injectable pen.

Patient Assistance Programs. Uninsured people who meet low-income thresholds and don’t qualify for government-based prescription benefits may be approved for free or deeply discounted diabetes medicine through a variety of manufacturer programs. Major insulin makers Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Lilly offer different versions. (Caveat: Not everyone who applies gets approved.)

Pharmacy Discount Coupons. By printing out a discount coupon or displaying it to your pharmacist with an app, you could realize significant savings on prescriptions. You can find no-obligation, no-contract coupons on sites like GoodRx.com.

Samples. Your doctor’s office or clinic where you get diabetes care may keep a stockpile of insulin samples on hand. If you’re between insurance plans — you’ve aged out of your parents’ coverage, for instance — office staff might provide you with enough insulin vials to get you through. However, with so many patients in need, sample supplies are stretched pretty thin. Relying on samples is a temporary solution that isn’t available for everyone.

[See: 12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away.]

Reach Out to Providers

Pharmacists, clinicians and doctor’s office staff members can connect people with diabetes to affordable insulin resources and help patients navigate the maze of forms and approvals.

Patients with high-deductible plans can be inundated with cost challenges as they’re subjected to full list prices for insulin, Correia says. In other cases, patients on Medicare Part D can struggle once they hit the Medicare coverage “doughnut hole.” Others have no insurance whatsoever, adds Correia, whose group also works closely with Rhode Island Free Clinic.

Once health providers are aware that someone needs assistance, Correia says, they can offer different wraparound services. In addition, they’re experienced with the ins and outs of diabetes-related coverage.

For example, a coverage quirk can make using insulin through a pump, rather than via syringes or insulin pens, much cheaper for Medicare Part B beneficiaries who meet certain requirements. Insulin pumps and supplies, including insulin reservoirs or cartridges, are categorized as medical devices rather than prescription drugs, Correia explains. Asking your doctor about switching to an insulin pump could be worthwhile.

Insurance plans include different preferred insulin brands in their formulary lists, Correia notes. If you ask you insurer which insulins are lowest-cost on your plan, he says, prescribers can sometimes take that into account to avoid higher costs for non-preferred insulins.

Too often, patients hesitate to speak up when access to insulin is a concern, Correia says. However, he emphasizes, the health care team should ask so they can give patients the help and care they deserve. “You are not alone,” he tells patients. “I am more shocked when people tell me they have no problem at this point. The standard answer is they’re struggling with affordability.”

[See: Got Diabetes? Why You Must Protect Your Feet.]

Cobbling Resources Together

Ideally, patients shouldn’t have to put together a patchwork of insulin samples and manufacturers’ deals requiring yearly renewal, or settle for insulin brand choices dictated by insurance companies, says Karlynn Holland, the New York City leader for @NYinsulin4all, part of the #insulin4all campaign launched by T1International.

“No one should have to apply to one of those programs,” Holland says. “Each (type of insulin) should be available over the counter at a price that everyone can actually afford. Patients should be able to decide which insulin is best for them and their needs. Humalog works for me, but it doesn’t always work. And sometimes people need Novolog or Apidra. Some people are allergic to Novolog and they can’t use it. So if their insurance company has Novolog as the preferred drug formulary, they have to go through an annual process of getting Humalog covered by their insurance.”

Holland, who is completing the premed program at Columbia University following her former career as a sculptor, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 12. As an adult, while working as a freelancer, she missed a cutoff to purchase insurance and had to spend a month using only the long-acting insulin she had stockpiled. Going without the Humalog insulin that she also needed to cover her meals and prevent blood sugar spikes “didn’t work out too well,” she says. “I ended up in the emergency room briefly one day because of excessively high blood sugar levels.”

With modern prescription insulin analogs, or bioengineered insulin, becoming prohibitively expensive, some people are turning to older human insulins they can buy over the counter at much lower prices. These types of insulins have been around for decades and now cost about $25 a vial for the private brand available at Walmart stores (but not online).

However, returning to older insulins isn’t a good solution, according to a Feb. 19 Washington Post perspective piece. Holland agrees.

“Those have vastly different kinetic profiles and are associated with higher risks of complications like blindness, amputation and kidney disease,” Holland says. “People spend their life savings and take out second mortgages on their homes to afford the better, newer insulins for as long as they can. And then they resort — at last resort — to these Walmart insulins. But the price they pay is with their health, ultimately.”

More from U.S. News

The Best Foods to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

10 Myths About Diabetes

Causes of Hearing Loss Beyond Loud Noise

Where Can I Find Affordable Insulin? originally appeared on usnews.com