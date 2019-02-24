What’s the Best Diet for Prostate Cancer?

When food heals Not long ago, treating prostate cancer — and many diseases, for that matter — was seen as solely a doctor’s job. Today, it’s well understood that patients can do a lot to…

When food heals

Not long ago, treating prostate cancer — and many diseases, for that matter — was seen as solely a doctor’s job. Today, it’s well understood that patients can do a lot to prevent and manage disease — and often, that starts with nutrition. “The focus has changed from, ‘Let’s treat this cancer’ to, ‘Let’s treat the cancer in the context of the person as a whole,'” says Lorelei Mucci, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. So what foods affect your risk of developing prostate cancer, or your chances of dying from the disease if you’ve already been diagnosed? Read on to learn what the research suggests about diet and prostate cancer.

Tomatoes

One large research review looked at studies evaluating a possible link between prostate cancer and lycopene — an antioxidant believed to have anti-cancer properties. The study authors concluded that more lycopene consumption is related to a lower risk of prostate cancer. To up your lycopene intake, focus on red fruits and vegetables, and especially tomato and tomato products, says Julie Bouwman, a registered dietitian at Kaiser Permanente in Lakewood, Colorado. Interestingly, the lycopene in processed tomato products (tomato paste, for example) is more easily absorbed by the body than the nutrient in whole tomatoes. Carrots, grapefruit, red bell peppers and pomegranates are lycopene-rich, too.

Cauliflower

With products like cauliflower pizza crust and cauliflower pretzels lining store shelves, cauliflower (and vegetables in general) are having “a moment,” Bouwman says. That’s a good thing. Like other cruciferous vegetables — think broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts and bok choy — cauliflower is rich in fiber, vitamins and healthy plant compounds and may help stave off prostate cancer, research suggests. “Studies have shown that when men consume cruciferous vegetables regularly, they have a lower risk of prostate cancer than men who don’t,” Bouwman says. That means three times a week is better than one.

Soy

In 2018, researchers decided to look at all the good science on how soy affects prostate cancer risk to see if there was an overarching pattern. There was: Soy consumption — think tofu, tempeh, edamame and soy milk — was linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer, perhaps due in part to the food’s isoflavones, a type of plant compound, or phytochemical. This makes sense when you look at Asia, where prostate cancer incidence is low and soy consumption is high. Bouwman recommends eating a few meals a week that contain soy. Other legumes like beans, peas and lentils make the American Institute for Cancer Research’s list of “Foods That Fight Cancer.”

Salmon

Opt for the salmon the next time you’re out to dinner if prostate cancer is on your mind. The fish, as well as other fatty fish like mackerel and tuna, is rich in vitamin D, which robust research has linked to a lower likelihood of dying from prostate and other cancers. Eating these fish and some other foods like oysters, chia seeds and walnuts is great for cardiovascular health, too, which is important for prostate cancer survivors and older men with slow-growing prostate cancer who may be more likely to die from heart disease than the cancer, Mucci says. “Thinking about a heart-healthy diet may ultimately have beneficial effects for prevention of cancer and cancer patients.”

The worst foods for prostate cancer

If you’re loading up on salmon and Brussels sprouts, you won’t have much room for hot dogs and ribeyes — or so experts hope. After all, the World Health Organization reports that while the strongest research has linked red and processed meat consumption to colorectal cancer, there is some evidence it also may be implicated in prostate cancer. “Be more intentional when you’re consuming animal products,” says Bouwman, who recommends limiting your red meat consumption to 8 ounces a week and avoiding meat cooked over high heat, which can release cancer-promoting chemicals. Following a more plant-based diet is the way to go whether your aim is heart health, cancer prevention, weight loss, more energy or longevity. “Eating this way can help lower your cancer risk, but it can also do other things,” Bouwman says.

The best foods to prevent or manage prostate cancer

— Tomatoes and tomato sauce

— Carrots

— Grapefruit

— Cauliflower

— Brussels Sprouts

— Broccoli

— Tofu

— Edamame

— Soy milk

— Salmon

— Tuna

What’s the Best Diet for Prostate Cancer? originally appeared on usnews.com