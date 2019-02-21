What Should I Know About Living With Pancreatic Cancer?

With many forms of cancer, patients can often live for years with the disease, to the point that it is considered a chronic condition, like diabetes or asthma. According to the American Cancer Society, certain…

With many forms of cancer, patients can often live for years with the disease, to the point that it is considered a chronic condition, like diabetes or asthma. According to the American Cancer Society, certain types of ovarian cancer, chronic leukemia, some lymphomas and even some cancers that have spread or have come back in other parts of the body, like metastatic breast or prostate cancer, also become chronic cancers. Sadly, that is not the case with pancreatic cancer.

In 2010, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer was just 6 percent, says Cassadie Moravek, associate director of clinical initiatives for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. In 2017, it had increased only to 9 percent. “This is incremental progress, and the need for more progress is urgent,” Moravek says. However, that small bit of progress does mean that more people today are living longer with pancreatic cancer than they did 10 years ago, she says.

And progress continues, as research and clinical trials find new and better treatments to slow pancreatic cancer and prolong life for those with the disease. “We set a goal in 2011 to double survival by 2020,” Moravek says, and “to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients through research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.”

Moravek says that there has been a nearly 100 percent increase in median overall survival from phase III clinical trials since 1999, showing that these trials are indeed finding therapies that work. “Progress made in clinical trials has provided more treatment options for pancreatic cancer patients. With improved treatments, patients have been able to experience control of their disease, allowing them to live longer and have a better quality of life by having fewer symptoms from a reduced burden of their disease,” she says.

But helping patients live longer isn’t the only concern. “There is also a focus to improve supportive care measures both within clinical trials and in clinical practice to ensure that patients are not only living longer, but are also living a better quality of life,” she adds. Supportive care has become very important for improving quality of life for patients with pancreatic cancer, including pain management and controlling digestive issues and other symptoms from the disease or side effects from treatment.

Talk to the Pancreatic Cancer Experts

The most important choice a patient with pancreatic cancer can make is to “go to a center that sees a lot of patients like them. This is a difficult disease to make therapeutic decisions for, and you want a team with lot of experience making those decisions,” explains Dr. Brian Wolpin, director of the Hale Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

That is especially true for those whose cancer has not spread, which Wolpin says is about half of diagnosed cases. “There are a lot of complicated decisions to make about chemotherapy, radiation and surgery” in these cases, he says. There are also many clinical trials underway that are trying to find new ways to treat pancreatic cancer. “Being at a place with experience with that and having studies ongoing can be helpful,” he says. “The only way to make progress is to identify new medications and new approaches to treat the cancer. But we don’t do a very good job getting people to help test new therapies.”

Another reason to choose a pancreatic cancer center, whenever possible, is to access the many specialists needed to deal with both the physical and emotional demands the cancer makes. “As oncologists, we talk about reasonable expectations for the therapies we have, and there is usually a team of people who help — social workers, nutritionists, psychiatrists and psychologists, a great group of nurses who help walk patients through the consequences of diagnosis,” Wolpin says. “This is true for other cancers, too, but with pancreatic cancer it really is a team approach, because patients all deal with it differently.”

How Patients Can Continue Enjoying Life

For many patients facing a poor prognosis, the goal is “how to feel as well as you can for whatever time you have left,” Wolpin says. Palliative treatments have improved in recent years, and there are now chemotherapy programs for incurable cancer. “Patients are doing substantially better, living longer and chemotherapies reducing the amount of tumor is occurring more often. That translates to better quality of life,” he says, as smaller tumors can help lessen pain, fatigue, appetite loss and other symptoms of the cancer.

There are many treatments besides chemotherapy to treat pain, nausea and other symptoms. The cancer can cause a condition called pancreatic insufficiency, leading to serious digestive problems. But patients can be given enzymes to help digest food better. Talking with a nutritionist or registered dietitian also helps patients create an eating plan that meets the special digestive needs of pancreatic cancer. Alternative medicine therapies, including reiki massage, yoga and acupuncture, also bring benefits like reduced pain and peace of mind to many patients.

Emotional support for pancreatic cancer patients is critical, especially given the survival statistics. Moravek says the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s Patient Central Associates can provide resources “that patients find helpful to keep a positive attitude, including connecting with other patients through our Survivor and Caregiver Network, finding online support groups or in-person support groups in their area. Support from family and friends is also a very important part of keeping a positive attitude.”

Mental health care is another aspect that should not be overlooked, as there is unsurprising evidence that anxiety and depression can follow a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. “It is critical for patients to discuss symptoms of depression and anxiety with their health care team and seek out referrals to mental health care,” Moravek adds.

Despite the often sad prognosis with pancreatic cancer, “We encourage people to enjoy their lives while going through this,” Wolpin. “The goal is not to be at home all the time. The goal is to get them out doing things they want to do. We spend a lot of time thinking about how to do that.”

