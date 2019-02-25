What Is a 1099 Form and Who Gets One?

If you’ve never received a 1099 form before, it’s time to familiarize yourself with this important tax form. Typically, you’ll receive a 1099 because you earned some form of income from a non-employer source. You…

If you’ve never received a 1099 form before, it’s time to familiarize yourself with this important tax form.

Typically, you’ll receive a 1099 because you earned some form of income from a non-employer source. You may begin to receive these documents as a result of your investment strategies, retirement distributions, side hustle work or due to any number of financial transactions. If you receive one, make sure you hang onto it because you’ll need to report it on your tax return.

Still confused about what a 1099 is and how the information included should be reported on your taxes? Here’s what to know about 1099 tax forms, including answers to these common questions:

— What is a 1099 form?

— Why did I get a 1099 form?

— What are common types of 1099 forms?

— Where can I get a 1099 form?

— Where do I report the information given on a 1099 form?

— What if I ignore the 1099 form?

What Is a 1099 Form?

A 1099 form is a tax document filed by an organization or individual that paid you during the tax year. “Employees get W-2s. This is the equivalent of a W-2 for a person that’s not an employee,” says Debbie Oster, certified public accountant and director of tax compliance at Margolin, Winer & Evens in Garden City, New York. The entity that paid you fills out the 1099 form and files it with the IRS, typically before Jan. 31 for the previous year’s income. Next, the recipients of the payment get their own copies in the mail so they can report the income received on their tax returns.

Why Did I Get a 1099 Form?

There are myriad reasons you may have gotten a 1099 in the mail. These forms are often used when you earned income through a side hustle, such as driving for Uber, or if you sold your services as an independent contractor. You may receive one if you earned income in the form of dividends, interest, prizes, had your debt canceled or started drawing down your retirement accounts.

The taxation of the money recorded on a 1099 will vary depending on the type of income received. For example, filers could get a 1099 from a university related to financial aid or scholarships, which may not be taxable, says Bill Smith, managing director for accounting and professional services provider CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office. “Sometimes, it’s just for their reporting for the government, and it’s not taxable to you,” he says. If you have any doubts or questions, contact your tax preparer.

What Are Common Types of 1099 Forms?

Talk about alphabet soup. There nearly as many 1099 forms as their are ways to earn extra income. Here are a few common 1099 forms:

— 1099-B. This form records income received from brokerage transactions and barter exchanges. You may see this if you sold certain securities in the previous year.

— 1099-C. If you had more than $600 worth of debt canceled, the creditor will typically file this form with the IRS, and you will receive a copy. You may have a tax bill related to the amount forgiven.

— 1099-DIV. This form is used to denote income received through dividends and other stock distributions of $10 or more.

— 1099-INT. You’ll receive this 1099 if you earned taxable interest income of $10 or more from your bank, credit union, brokerage or another financial source.

— 1099-MISC. This broad 1099 form is issued when you receive at least $600 in rent, prizes, worked for an organization or individual for which you were not an employee or earned money from other resources. “It’s kind of the catch-all,” Smith says. This is the form you’ll likely receive if you’re working for a side hustle app or doing freelance work.

— 1099-R. Retirees should keep an eye out for this one, although you don’t have to be a retiree to incur income reported on a 1099-R. It tabulates distributions from pensions, annuities, profit-sharing plans, life insurance contracts and other retirement accounts.

Where Can I Get a 1099 Form?

These forms should be sent to you electronically or via mail from the organization issuing the funds, such as a brokerage, bank or creditor. If you didn’t receive one or think it was lost in the mail, reach out to the issuing organization.”You can contact whoever you were expecting it from and ask if they sent it. If they did, they’ll have a copy of it,” Smith says.

Keep in mind that if you earned too little — say, less than the $600 cutoff to receive a 1099-MISC — you may not receive a 1099. But that doesn’t mean that the money you earned isn’t taxable. “The general rule is: If you get money, it’s taxable,” says Lance Christensen, certified public accountant and tax practice leader and partner at Margolin, Winer & Evens.

Where Do I Report the Information Given on a 1099 Form?

Where you report the information you receive via a 1099 will depend on the type of income received. Earnings reported by brokerages on a 1099-DIV or 1099-INT often go on the first page of your 1040 tax form, Smith says. Earnings on a 1099-MISC may be reported on your Schedule C, which denotes self-employment income. A good tax software package or tax preparer will direct you to the right place.

What if I Ignore the 1099 Form?

Two words: bad idea. Organizations and individuals reporting 1099 income to you are also reporting it to the IRS. If you ignore the form, “you’re going to get a notice because the computer at the IRS gets a copy of the 1099, and that information is in there,” Christensen says. If you fail to report taxable 1099 income, he says, you’ll typically get 30 days to pay what you owe, plus a penalty and interest, or dispute the information with the IRS.

