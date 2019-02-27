What do you get when you combine a Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and upward of 1,000 apartments? A Saul Centers update!

Bethesda-based Saul Centers Inc. is growing its hometown holdings while advancing quickly on a series of retail and mixed-use developments across Greater Washington. According to its annual report released Tuesday, Saul (NYSE: BFS) paid $4.5…

Bethesda-based Saul Centers Inc. is growing its hometown holdings while advancing quickly on a series of retail and mixed-use developments across Greater Washington.

According to its annual report released Tuesday, Saul (NYSE: BFS) paid $4.5 million in December for an interest in 4800 Hampden Lane, a small parcel home to a 10,000-square-foot commercial building constructed in 1986. The Hampden Lane site is adjacent to 7316 Wisconsin Ave., which Saul acquired in September for $35.5 million.

With 7316 Wisconsin alone, Saul projected a mixed-use development potential of up to 325 multifamily units and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Tacking on the adjacent site would up the potential by 40 units, per the report. As the WBJ previously reported, Saul submitted initial drawings in December showing a 25-story tower and plaza, designed by Torti Gallas & Partners.

Saul doesn’t typically make hay of its actions anywhere, so its annual report is as good a time as any to update on…