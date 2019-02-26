What Do Breast Cancer Survival Rates Tell Us?

According to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2019 report, an estimated 268,600 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed this year, and 42,260 people are anticipated to die of…

According to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Facts & Figures 2019 report, an estimated 268,600 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed this year, and 42,260 people are anticipated to die of the disease in 2019. The ACS reports that “the overall 5- and 10-year relative survival rates for women with invasive breast cancer are 90 percent and 83 percent respectively.”

In the simplest terms, these rates describe “the number of people that have lived once they’ve been diagnosed with the disease,” says Dr. Dawn L. Hershman professor of medicine and epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center/New York Presbyterian Hospital. This information may also sometimes be conveyed as mortality rates, which track “the number of people who die annually with the disease. Part of the reason we track (survival rates) is to see whether the incidence of cancer is increasing or if people are dying less once they develop the disease,” Hershman says.

Survival rates can also provide some additional insight into how your doctor might opt to treat a particular type of breast cancer, based on how the statistics indicate other patients have fared with the same disease and treatment protocol. “A survival rate can indirectly reflect how ‘good’ or not a cancer is likely to behave, from detection to treatment options,” says Dr. Nikita Shah, medical oncology team leader for the Breast Cancer Specialty Section and medical director of the Cancer Risk Evaluation Program at Orlando Health — UF Health Cancer Center in Florida.

“The second thing the survival rate tells you about, particularly in the metastatic disease setting, is how effective treatments are,” Shah says. For example, “back in the 1970s, the average (five-year) survival rate was 80 percent” for people diagnosed with breast cancer. But now, the overall survival rate is “90 percent. What is the reason the survival rates are better? Is it because we’re detecting those cancers earlier or we have better treatments, or all of the above?” In any event, tracking survival rates “gives you more of a longitudinal view of the progress that has been made in the diagnosis and treatment of a particular disease,” Shah says.

To develop this insight takes a lot of careful reporting on each individual case of breast cancer. The details of each diagnosis are recorded in hospital records, which are then sent to a local cancer registry. This information is then fed into a national database that aggregates cancer data from across the country. Clinical trials also contribute information to cancer registries. When a patient dies, that information is also recorded in cancer registries. Over time, these millions of individual entries may begin to show patterns in behavior that can be analyzed to help describe how a particular type of breast cancer tends to progress and whether it responds to certain treatments. Over time, researchers have developed a fairly comprehensive picture of the anticipated storyline for each particular type of cancer.

Tracking Rates and Improving Outcomes

When survival rates rise, that’s often referred to as an improved outcome for the disease. Hershman says there are “three components that go into improved outcomes” for breast cancer patients. The first is reducing incidence. “Reducing incidence for breast cancer hasn’t really happened,” she says, because no one specific factor has been shown conclusively to cause it. “But for things like lung cancer,” and its close association with smoking, a reduction in the number of people smoking cigarettes or being exposed to other known carcinogens such as asbestos has correlated to a drop in the number of lung cancer diagnoses.

With breast cancer specifically, Hershman says “the incidence has been fairly constant over time” in terms of the number of people being diagnosed, so this is less of a factor in the improved survival rates for breast cancer patients than the other two factors. Although incidence rates appeared to increase as routine mammography, a screening test used to detect breast cancer earlier, became more widespread, it’s believed even with that detection uptick factored in, incidence rates have been relatively constant over the past several decades.

The second component for improved outcomes is earlier diagnosis, and this is a big factor in why many breast cancer patients now can expect a better prognosis. Cancers that are caught earlier tend to be more treatable and generally have a better survival rate. Access to routine mammography has increased the number of breast cancers detected in the earliest stages, which has helped many patients survive the disease. “We’ve really increased public awareness about screening and imaging and so patients are diagnosed earlier,” Hershman says.

The third component is improved treatments. “If treatments are more effective, we have better outcomes,” Hershman says. And this is where Hershman says the biggest impact has been felt in breast cancer survival rates. “We understand the biology of the disease much better. And a much better understanding of the biology leads to better treatments. Now that we have better treatments, it’s actually changed the natural history of that cancer. Understanding the best way to treat that biology has had the biggest impact,” she says.

Alongside these improved treatments that offer better quality of life and fewer side effects than conventional chemotherapy protocols, people have gained a better understanding that ” cancer is not a death sentence. Patients can do well if they get treatment. That probably has had the biggest impact in terms of reduction in mortality.”

The 5-Year Timeline

Cancer survival rates are usually quoted over a five-year time span. The reasoning for that span, Shah says, is not that there’s something magical about hitting five years. “The general thinking is that with most cancers, the highest risk of recurrence is within the first few years. At some point, you have to draw the line and say, ‘We have to stop following patients now, and we have to collect data.'” That’s where the five years comes in. “The further out you go from a diagnosis of cancer, the less of the risk of cancer coming back.”

But at the same time, keeping tabs on longer timelines can also provide useful information. For example, Shah cites a study released in November 2017 that “looked at patients with hormone receptor–positive breast cancer,” in this case meaning breast cancers that are fed by the hormone estrogen. The study “followed patients from many different trials and found that for women with high-risk breast cancer — meaning large tumors and/or multiple lymph node involvement — their risk of recurrence even at 20 years was almost 50 percent. So those longitudinal numbers are important,” and may become more vital in predicting how someone will do with a particular type of breast cancer as treatments continue to improve, Shah says.

Current Survival Rates

Currently the five-year relative survival rate for invasive breast cancer is about 90 percent. But there’s a lot more nuance to the statistics that add up to that estimate, and much of this is based on the stage of the cancer at diagnosis and the type of cancer.

The ACS reports that 62 percent of cases of breast cancer are diagnosed at a localized stage, meaning the disease has not spread beyond the breast. The five-year survival rate for those early-stage breast cancers is 99 percent. Five-year relative survival rates fall as the disease progresses:

— Stage 2: about 93 percent.

— Stage 3: about 72 percent.

— Stage 4: about 22 percent.

The type of breast cancer and the specific characteristics of the tumor can also influence the expected survival rate. For example, triple-negative and HER2-positive breast cancers tend to be more aggressive than tumors that use estrogen and/or progesterone to grow and may have worse survival figures.

Across the board, survival rates have improved in recent years. The ACS reports “the female breast cancer death rate peaked at 33.2 (per 100,000) in 1989, then declined by 40 percent to 20.0 in 2016. This progress reflects improvements in early detection (through screening, as well as increased awareness of symptoms) and treatment, and translates to an estimated 348,800 fewer breast cancer deaths than would have been expected if the death rate had remained at its peak. From 2007 to 2016, the breast cancer death rate declined by 1.8 percent per year.”

Despite these improvements, not all breast cancer patients face the same odds. Black women are more likely to die of the disease than white women. One of the reasons is that African-American women are more likely to develop a more aggressive type of breast cancer, called triple-negative breast cancer. Because it moves quickly, it can be difficult to treat and has lower survival rates. A 2017 study by the ACS found incidence rates for triple negative breast cancer are twice as high among African-American women than white women — 24 cases per 100,000 in blacks versus 12 cases per 100,000 women in whites. Black women also tend to be diagnosed with breast cancer at later stages of the disease, and socioeconomic factors, such as a lack of health insurance, may also contribute to worse outcomes for these women.

Hershman notes that “at least from a breast cancer perspective, we didn’t see a racial disparity until we had treatments that worked. But once we started to have treatments that worked, that race disparity widened because not everyone had access to those treatments.”

The good news is the breast cancer care community is aware of these disparities and is working to correct them. And, a report from the ACS released earlier this month indicated that the racial gaps in survival rates had shrunk for some types of cancer. “We’re seeing a shrinkage because there’s an awareness that not everyone has access to good health care,” Hershman says, and there’s been a push to provide better “public health information and initiatives to get patients access. That has probably resulted in those reductions in disparities.” The improvement is welcome, but it seems there’s still some ways to go in achieving equality for women of color in terms of their experience in dealing with breast cancer. “The most encouraging thing is to know that those disparities are reversible. If we can continue these efforts, maybe we can shrink that even more,” she says.

How Should I Think About Survival Rates?

Although in some instances, survival rates might seem scary, in others, they can impart a lot of hope, particularly when looking at the improving prognosis for many patients dealing with metastatic breast cancer, which is cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. As new treatments have developed, survival times have greatly improved. For some patients, who even just a decade ago might have had life expectancy quoted in months, are now seeing that outlook extended to years.

“You can look at it two ways,” Shah says. “One would be as reassurance.” If 95 percent of patients with your type of breast cancer are surviving to five years, then you can take comfort in knowing your chances of making it that far are excellent. “Most patients with breast cancer don’t die because of breast cancer,” Shah says.

“But having said that, those statistics don’t mean anything to the individual. If you’re not in the 95 percent, it means nothing to you.” Therefore, it’s important to recognize the difference between the aggregate understanding of breast cancer and how it can vary greatly in each individual case. Survival rates “give you a general idea, but individually it really doesn’t mean anything to the patient.”

But again, the message that there is hope is a powerful element of tracking survival rates. Even for patients with metastatic disease, in whom the survival rates have improved significantly over the past several years with the arrival of targeted treatments and immunotherapies, many of these patients can look at survival rates and recognize that “I’m not going to die tomorrow. That gives them hope and gives them time to process everything, start planning and do whatever else they need to do,” Shah says. “That gives them a little bit of peace of mind that, ‘I have time.'”

Hershman agrees that survival rates can impart hope. “There’s always reason to be optimistic, and what is true today may not even be true in five years given the rapid pace of new innovation and treatment. Even for metastatic cancer, although there isn’t a cure, people can live a lot longer with it. They can live a normal life with it, and it could be that in five years, we might have a cure for it. So, we try to use the information to motivate people to get the treatment that can improve the length as well as the quality of their life.”

Lastly, she notes that “what’s most important from a patient perspective is (knowing) what your risk of recurrence is for yourself based on your tumor biology and your stage and using that information to help guide treatment.” She says understanding how the disease is expected to progress depending on how it’s treated can help patients make more informed decisions. “That’s what helps for an individual. There’s too much heterogeneity to use that information any other way,” Hershman says.

