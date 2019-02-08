What do Amazon’s N.Y. troubles mean for Virginia?

Revelations that Amazon.com Inc. might scrap plans for its second headquarters in New York’s Long Island City raise many questions for Virginia and Arlington County, slated to get the other half of HQ2. Should Virginia…

Revelations that Amazon.com Inc. might scrap plans for its second headquarters in New York’s Long Island City raise many questions for Virginia and Arlington County, slated to get the other half of HQ2.

Should Virginia be full of glee, excited at the prospect of getting more of HQ2? Or should the Old Dominion be worried that a change in New York could lead Amazon to re-examine its entire HQ2 strategy?

And just how does the political storm in Richmond, with the state’s top three executives embroiled in controversy threatening all of their tenures, affect either scenario?

The prospect of abandoning New York surfaced Friday, just days after embattled Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation offering up to $750 million in incentives to entice Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to bring the other half of HQ2 to Arlington County.

The leak to The Washington Post, which first reported the New York reconsideration, could just be Amazon trying to put pressure on officials to quell the significant opposition…