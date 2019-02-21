What Are Survival Rates for Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer is treatable and even curable, but it remains lethal for some women. Cervical cancer used to be the No. 1 cause of death for U.S. women, according to the Centers for Disease Control…

Cervical cancer is treatable and even curable, but it remains lethal for some women. Cervical cancer used to be the No. 1 cause of death for U.S. women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Today, survival is far more likely.

Cervical cancer cases and mortality have dropped significantly over the past four decades, although rate decreases have leveled off since 2007. Screening is key — the survival rate is more than 90 percent for women whose cervical cancer is caught in early stages. The picture is less optimistic for women who are diagnosed later.

“Cervical cancer is the fourth-leading cause of cancer-related death in women,” says Dr. Amanda Fader, an associate professor in the Johns Hopkins Medicine Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics. “It’s a serious public health problem.”

Any woman with symptoms of concern should be assessed immediately, says Fader, who is the director of both the Kelly Gynecologic-Oncology Service and the Center for Rare Gynecologic Cancers at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. “Cervical cancer can be very curable in the early stages and more challenging to cure in the later stages.” she says.

Cervical Cancer: By the Numbers

The Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results program of the National Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society and the CDC all track and report on U.S. cervical cancer trends.

The term “five-year survival” refers to patients who live five years or more after diagnosis. Mortality refers to related deaths per 100,000 women in the population.

Individual cases will vary depending on treatment and other factors, but these figures represent overall U.S. survival/mortality and incidence rates for cervical cancer:

— Cervical cancer will kill about 4,250 U.S. women in 2019 (ACS estimate).

— Nearly 13,200 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2019 (ACS).

— The average age of diagnosis is 50. Cases most frequently occur between ages 35 to 44 (SEER).

— For all women with cervical cancer, five-year survival is 66 percent (SEER).

— For white women, five-year survival is 69 percent (ACS).

— For black women, five-year survival is 56 percent (ACS).

— In early, localized cervical cancer, five-year survival is 92 percent (SEER).

— For cervical cancer that has spread nearby in the body, five-year survival is 57 percent (SEER).

— For cervical cancer spread to distant areas of the body, five-year survival is 17 percent (SEER).

— Cervical cancer rates are rising for women in rural/nonmetropolitan areas (CDC).

— Increased screening lowered the incidence of invasive cervical cancer by 50 percent between 1975 and 2014 (ACS).

Cervical cancer mortality rates are underestimated, particularly in black women, Fader says. The magnitude of this health disparity wasn’t realized until a recent study adjusted figures to account for hysterectomies performed overall, using national data from 2000 to 2012.

Cervical cancer mortality for black women was about double that of white women during that period. Black women aged 85 or older had the highest mortality rate with 37 deaths from cervical cancer per 100,000 women, according to the study published in the March 15, 2017, issue of the journal Cancer.

How Survival Feels

Keziah Corry did not have any physical symptoms of cervical cancer. Fortunately, routine screening picked up the disease as soon as possible. Even so, that didn’t make the 2016 diagnosis any less overwhelming for Corry, then 33, a Seattle resident and mother of two young children. The weeks of waiting for her disease first to be staged, then treatment to start, were excruciating.

“There are so many rabbit holes your mind can go down when you’re told you have cancer,” Corry says. Working out to feel stronger, practicing meditation to clear her head and keeping busy with her kids all helped her stay as positive as she could during a time when she often felt frightened and weak.

Corry first had a cone biopsy to see how far cancer had progressed. Six weeks later, she underwent a hysterectomy. “It was a hard physical recovery,” she says. “At the time, my kids were 2 and 4, and I could not pick them up. I could not bend.” After surgery, her mother took the children to give Corry a much-needed, 10-day respite.

“It was a slow progression in getting back to a very physically demanding daily life with two little ones,” Corry says. “That was a struggle. I may have pushed myself a little too hard, too fast. Because you don’t think to slow down for your children.”

Emotionally, it took a year or so for Corry to come to terms with her diagnosis and decide what to do next. She realized she didn’t know anyone in her daily life who had gone through a similar experience. She turned to Cervivor, a nonprofit organization that supports and shares stories of women with cervical cancer.

Corry is thankful for the opportunity to now help other women who are newly diagnosed. She uses her story to advocate for regular cervical cancer screening. She strongly encourages parents to educate themselves about the HPV vaccine for children, which protects them (and some younger adults) from several conditions including cervical cancer.

Now, Corry says, she feels great. Yet, she can’t take her good health for granted. “I get checked annually at this time,” she says. “All of my screening tests have come back completely clean, so far. I go in next month — so fingers crossed.” Waiting for results is “definitely anxiety-provoking,” she says. “Anytime I see my doctor’s phone number pop up on my phone, my heart skips a beat.”

Sensitive Conversations

The one-on-one discussion around cervical cancer survival varies with each newly diagnosed patient, says Dr. Jennifer Mueller, a surgeon who specializes in caring for women with gynecologic cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

“It is a curable disease, and we go forward with curable intentions,” Mueller says. “Although it will be different if you’re stage 1, versus 2, versus 3, versus 4 — for women who are stage 1, 80 to 90 percent of them are alive at five years. That’s an excellent survival.”

With later-stage cervical cancer, the discussion “will depend on stage,” Mueller says. “It will depend on cell type. And it will also depend on the person in front of me.”

It’s not really about reeling off statistics, Mueller says. “I find that providing numbers on survival and recurrence risk tends to put the conversation in the wrong light,” she explains. “Because people, when they’re diagnosed, are scared. And they want to have hope and optimism. So you have to walk a line and balance a bit between trying to give people a population-level number — which is not a personal number — and also trying to make sure that they have transparency and all the facts that they need to make decisions for themselves.”

The conversation changes when a woman comes in with advanced cervical cancer, such as cancer that has spread to the lungs, liver and bones. “I am talking to them about living as well and as long as possible,” Mueller says. At this point, surgery is rarely used, while chemotherapy and sometimes radiation may help reduce cancer symptoms.

“We don’t use the word ‘cure’ if it’s not rational or realistic,” Mueller says. “We try to be compassionate and (just be there) with our patients as they’re going through that hard moment.”

Vaccination and Prevention

With a safe, effective vaccine for human papillomavirus, or HPV — which causes most cervical cancers — the conversation is moving from survival to prevention. While increased screening like Pap smears is needed to catch more cases of cervical cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages, vaccination with Gardasil is keeping cervical cancer from happening.

“The Gardasil vaccine is a major medical breakthrough and we have it available to us,” Mueller says. As early as age 9, both girls and boys can receive their first dose of the vaccine to prevent cervical cancer and other HPV-related conditions including rectal cancer, penile cancer and genital warts. In 2018, the FDA extended vaccination approval for men and women through the age of 45.

